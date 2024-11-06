Seerat's A Glow-Getter!

Seerat Kapoor juggles many professional hats.

She started off as assistant choreographer but is now known as an actor, model and dancer and was recently seen in films like Manamey and Bhamakalapam 2.

Outside her reel life, she's all about fashion, opting for ultra-glam styles that show off her flair for the dramatic.

IMAGE: Experimenting with eye makeup -- Seerat's opted for metallic-smokey -- is a fun way to express your creativity.

IMAGE: She turns a zigzag print shirt into a fashion statement with bold makeup and sultry glossy lips.

It makes for a great choice as a companion for a vibrant dress.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Seerat Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: This muted peach sari gown accentuates her waistline. It's a bookmark-worthy attire that's perfect for a sangeet... or a party.

IMAGE: Seerat is a glow-getter in this pretty outfit.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look absolutely amazing in this mermaid-cut gown!

IMAGE: Wearing a stunning printed tie-up dress, she is dressed to impress!

IMAGE: An iridescently gowned Seerat challenges the chaand.

IMAGE: This beautiful dancer is ready to rock and roll in a short, starry dress.

