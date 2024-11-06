News
Seerat's A Glow-Getter!

Last updated on: November 06, 2024 11:19 IST
Seerat Kapoor juggles many professional hats.

She started off as assistant choreographer but is now known as an actor, model and dancer and was recently seen in films like Manamey and Bhamakalapam 2.

Outside her reel life, she's all about fashion, opting for ultra-glam styles that show off her flair for the dramatic.

Seerat

IMAGE: Experimenting with eye makeup -- Seerat's opted for metallic-smokey -- is a fun way to express your creativity.

 

Seerat Kapoor

IMAGE: She turns a zigzag print shirt into a fashion statement with bold makeup and sultry glossy lips.
It makes for a great choice as a companion for a vibrant dress.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Seerat Kapoor/Instagram

 

Seerat Kapoor

IMAGE: This muted peach sari gown accentuates her waistline. It's a bookmark-worthy attire that's perfect for a sangeet... or a party.

 

Seerat Kapoor

IMAGE: Seerat is a glow-getter in this pretty outfit.

 

Seerat Kapoor

IMAGE: Doesn't she look absolutely amazing in this mermaid-cut gown!

 

 

 

Seerat Kapoor

IMAGE: Wearing a stunning printed tie-up dress, she is dressed to impress!

 

Seerat Kapoor

IMAGE: An iridescently gowned Seerat challenges the chaand.

 

Seerat Kapoor

IMAGE: This beautiful dancer is ready to rock and roll in a short, starry dress.

