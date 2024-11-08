News
Hey Sayani, A Penny For Your Thoughts?

Hey Sayani, A Penny For Your Thoughts?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 08, 2024 10:25 IST
Whether she’s wearing an intricately designed sari that reflects her cultural heritage or stepping out in a stunning thigh-high slit gown that's the essence of contemporary, Sayani Gupta knows how to make a statement.

Her ability to adapt her style to any occasion sets her apart.

Her latest movie, Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, just has released on OTT.

Sayani Gupta in green lehenga.

IMAGE: Sayani goes full desi in her beautiful green lehenga by her self-proclaimed fave brand, Raw Mango. She completes the traditional look with a simple red bindi, red lips and gold accessories.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: Sayani celebrated her birthday at IIFA in Abu Dhabi, wearing a dare-to-bare see-through gown adorned with swirling paisleys, setting the bar rather high for birthday outfits.

 


Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: Can we call you Rose, Sayani? This red tube dress against the vintage-looking backdrop is picture-perfect.

 


Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: Those purple curls give us unicorn feels. She looks, in that printed top, like a modern-day hippie.

 

Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: Should we admire the beautiful mural or Sayani's charming pink jacket? The edgy boots, sunglasses, blue sweater and latex pants create an interesting juxtaposition.

 


Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: Her fans call her the 'epitome of beauty'. Doesn't she dazzle in this copper-toned tissue sari and tiny black bindi?

 


Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: While her sunny yellow gown and high chignon are a nice look, the real highlights are her pearl necklace, earrings and clutch bag.

 


Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: The pearls are back, demanding we take time to admire those chiselled cheekbones and glowing skin.

 


Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta has a talent for colour coordination -- blue denim jumpsuit, bright pink lipstick and a hint of gold highlight in the inner corners of her eyes.

 


Sayani Gupta

IMAGE: Sayani lets her little black dress complement her beautiful sparklers.

 

REDIFF STYLE
