Rasha Thadani, daughter of actor Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani, has already set social media abuzz with her striking looks and stylish outfits.

From chic streetwear to glamorous party avatars, she combines class with a modern edge, often reflecting her mother’s signature charm.

With over a million followers on her gram even before her Bollywood debut, Rasha is ready to entertain audiences on the big screen. The teaser of her debut film, Azaad, dropped on November 6.

IMAGE: With smokey eyeshadow, bold eyeliner and glossy lips, Rasha Thadani is a lovely blend of mystery and magic.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

IMAGE: She looks like a million bucks as she serves pure glamour in a silver lehenga.

IMAGE: In her cute white corset top, baggy jeans, sassy shades and a Karl Lagerfeld bag, Rasha is flexing that killer style.

IMAGE: Casual yet chic, her floral dress is ideal when you plan to catch up with friends.

IMAGE: Rasha's fresh look radiates youthful beauty and charm, with that vibrant dress perfectly matching her lively vibe!

IMAGE: Silver cargo pants, a black top and a chic Balenciaga tote have her looking concert-ready.

IMAGE: With her playful cartoon tee, Balenciaga cap and her infectious smile, Rasha's got all eyes on her!

IMAGE: In black striped coords, she's a total showstopper!