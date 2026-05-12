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Isn't Samreen Absolutely Stunning?

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 08:40 IST

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Ever since rumours linked Samreen Kaur with cricketer Arshdeep Singh, the internet has been busy trying to label her.

One scroll through her fashion game and it’s clear Samreen has a style identity entirely of her own.

From easy-breezy desi looks to edgy streetwear and full glam gowns, she has range, personality and main character energy. 

Samreen Kaur

IMAGE: Samreen looks like a summer sorbet in a vibrant Shibori tie-dye maxi dress splashed with pink and lime green. The breezy tiers and smocked bodice make it the kind of outfit that deserves a slow-mo twirl video. All photographs: Kind courtesy Samreen Kaur/Instagram

 

Samreen Kaur

IMAGE: Then she switches into full cool-girl mode in an oversized football jersey and baggy denims. Wearing a throwback Hollister remake once inspired by Dwayne Johnson, she seems very Y2K coded.

 

Samreen Kaur

IMAGE: Even at the cricket stadium, Samreen refuses to blend into the crowd. A crisp white oversized white shirt gets elevated instantly with a pink Birkin, adding that ‘I plan on standing out’ aesthetic.

 

Samreen Kaur

IMAGE: TBH, she treats stadium stands like a runway. In a pink cold-shoulder mini dress with puff sleeves and a white Dior saddle bag, she’s probably stealing attention from the match itself.

 

Samreen Kaur

IMAGE: Samreen’s black-and-white Ikat kurta with colourful Rabari embroidery proves she can do rooted fashion just as well. Add the oxidized jewellery and nose ring and suddenly it’s the artsy girl everyone wants to be friends with.

 

Samreen Kaur

IMAGE: She turns up the glam in a shimmering olive metallic concept sari with an embellished blouse that complements it without taking away from the liquid-shine drape.

 

Samreen Kaur

IMAGE: Samreen gives us a couture moment in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta sage gold and silver gown featuring a 3D neckline.

REDIFF STYLE

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Samreen KaurArshdeep Singh

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