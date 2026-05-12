Isn't Samreen Absolutely Stunning?

Ever since rumours linked Samreen Kaur with cricketer Arshdeep Singh, the internet has been busy trying to label her.

One scroll through her fashion game and it’s clear Samreen has a style identity entirely of her own.

From easy-breezy desi looks to edgy streetwear and full glam gowns, she has range, personality and main character energy.

IMAGE: Samreen looks like a summer sorbet in a vibrant Shibori tie-dye maxi dress splashed with pink and lime green. The breezy tiers and smocked bodice make it the kind of outfit that deserves a slow-mo twirl video. All photographs: Kind courtesy Samreen Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Then she switches into full cool-girl mode in an oversized football jersey and baggy denims. Wearing a throwback Hollister remake once inspired by Dwayne Johnson, she seems very Y2K coded.

IMAGE: Even at the cricket stadium, Samreen refuses to blend into the crowd. A crisp white oversized white shirt gets elevated instantly with a pink Birkin, adding that ‘I plan on standing out’ aesthetic.

IMAGE: TBH, she treats stadium stands like a runway. In a pink cold-shoulder mini dress with puff sleeves and a white Dior saddle bag, she’s probably stealing attention from the match itself.

IMAGE: Samreen’s black-and-white Ikat kurta with colourful Rabari embroidery proves she can do rooted fashion just as well. Add the oxidized jewellery and nose ring and suddenly it’s the artsy girl everyone wants to be friends with.

IMAGE: She turns up the glam in a shimmering olive metallic concept sari with an embellished blouse that complements it without taking away from the liquid-shine drape.