Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Loves A Good Shaadi Look

After giving us a peek into her glamorous life on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is finally stepping onto the big screen with her mom Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

But long before her acting debut, Riddhima was already serving not just Daadi ki but sab ki shaadi ke liye inspo!

Her desi wardrobe strikes the perfect balance between elegant Kapoor glam and chic bridesmaid vibes.

IMAGE: In a red embroidered kurta set with gold zardozi-style detailing and matching palazzos, Riddhima proves that comfort and festive glam can coexist. The rich colour alone makes an impact. All photographs: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

IMAGE: She looks regal in an ecru embroidered sari styled with a matching blouse and a striking choker. Soft, understated and incredibly classy.

IMAGE: Riddhima’s sunshine yellow chikankari suit with zari work and a scalloped dupatta feels straight out of a haldi moodboard. It is light, festive and easy to wear through long summer functions.

IMAGE: This multicoloured embroidered lehenga looks so stunning on her. It is bright, fun and full of movement, exactly the kind of outfit made for dancing all night.

IMAGE: In a gold gota lehenga, Riddhima channels full royal vibes. The intricate craftsmanship and colourful dupatta borders make the look feel rich without being overwhelming.

IMAGE: She keeps it sleek in a monochromatic red anarkali featuring sheer lace sleeves and a square neckline. A classic Bollywood heroine look!

IMAGE: Riddhima’s fuchsia silk kurta set paired with a heavy statement necklace is proof that one bold piece of jewellery is all you need to turn a simple outfit into a moment.