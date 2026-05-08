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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Loves A Good Shaadi Look

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 12:46 IST

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After giving us a peek into her glamorous life on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is finally stepping onto the big screen with her mom Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

But long before her acting debut, Riddhima was already serving not just Daadi ki but sab ki shaadi ke liye inspo!

Her desi wardrobe strikes the perfect balance between elegant Kapoor glam and chic bridesmaid vibes.  

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

IMAGE: In a red embroidered kurta set with gold zardozi-style detailing and matching palazzos, Riddhima proves that comfort and festive glam can coexist. The rich colour alone makes an impact. All photographs: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

IMAGE: She looks regal in an ecru embroidered sari styled with a matching blouse and a striking choker. Soft, understated and incredibly classy.

 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

IMAGE: Riddhima’s sunshine yellow chikankari suit with zari work and a scalloped dupatta feels straight out of a haldi moodboard. It is light, festive and easy to wear through long summer functions.

 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

IMAGE: This multicoloured embroidered lehenga looks so stunning on her. It is bright, fun and full of movement, exactly the kind of outfit made for dancing all night.

 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

IMAGE: In a gold gota lehenga, Riddhima channels full royal vibes. The intricate craftsmanship and colourful dupatta borders make the look feel rich without being overwhelming.

 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

IMAGE: She keeps it sleek in a monochromatic red anarkali featuring sheer lace sleeves and a square neckline. A classic Bollywood heroine look!

 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

IMAGE: Riddhima’s fuchsia silk kurta set paired with a heavy statement necklace is proof that one bold piece of jewellery is all you need to turn a simple outfit into a moment.

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