Jannat Zubair Has So Much Gold!

Jannat Zubair Rehmani’s feed is proof that subtlety is overrated.

With her film Glory recently released on OTT, and her fashion game shining just as bright, Jannat is fully in her metallic era, serving gold, silver and everything in between like it’s second nature.

Safe to say, when it comes to shimmer, Jannat doesn’t just wear it… she owns it.

IMAGE: Jannat stuns in a one-shoulder dress where the pearl and bead embellished bodice creates a corset-like structure and ends in a dreamy tulle skirt. All photographs: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair Rehmani/Instagram

IMAGE: Her silver net sharara set gets a heavy glam upgrade with a sleeveless peplum kurta featuring a sweetheart neckline and rich gold embroidery. Sequins, beads, cutdana (small, faceted, tubular glass beads) -- basically, no such thing as too much sparkle here.

IMAGE: Jannat’s champagne gold sequin sari with an ombre green pallu is pure magic. The way it catches the light? Iridescent, fluid, impossible to ignore.

IMAGE: In a shiny gold sequinned dress with a figure-hugging fit and delicate straps, she goes full glam doll. Sleek, sparkly and made for nights where all eyes are on you.

IMAGE: Jannat taps into royal-core in a muted gold Banarasi silk sari woven with pure zari florals. Paired with a heavy kundan choker and earrings, this is traditional done with full queen energy.

IMAGE: A pre-draped lehenga-style sari dripping in silver sequins and threadwork brings the drama. The structured pallu and embellished halter-neck blouse make it feel modern, edgy and very red-carpet ready.

IMAGE: Jannat looks so divine in a delicate white sari with a broad gold zari border, paired with a sleeveless crushed gold blouse.