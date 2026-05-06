HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Camila Mendes And Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Are Manish Malhotra's Muses At The Met

Camila Mendes And Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Are Manish Malhotra's Muses At The Met

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 17:02 IST

x

At the Met Gala 2026, Manish Malhotra had both Camila Mendes and Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wear his creations and then he showed up himself and stole the show!

The designer arrived with range.

On one end, there was cinematic, art-inspired couture. On the other, sharply edited menswear that proved you don’t need excess to make impact.

And tying it all together was a strong, unmistakable thread of Indian craftsmanship front and centre, translated for a global stage.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes Met Gala

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra

Riverdale star Camila Mendes became Manish Malhotra’s canvas.

Her custom mahogany gown drew from the works of Amrita Sher-Gil, translating the artist’s portraits into couture.

The structure was tight at the top with a corset, then loosened into soft, draped chiffon that gathered at the hip and flowed behind her. The texture almost felt like brushstrokes on fabric.

 

Camila Mendes Met Gala

She finished it with Manish Malhotra High Jewellery featuring tourmalines, uncut diamonds and gold.

 

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Met Gala

Dwayne Johnson kept things super clean.

No drama, no layering, just a sharp look with a Manish Malhotra High Jewellery brooch in emeralds and diamonds.

And honestly? That was enough.

 

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra Met Gala

And then Manish Malhotra showed up himself and made it count.

Wearing an ivory bandhgala with a statement cape, he turned his outfit into a tribute to Mumbai and the artisans he works with.

The ensemble took 960 hours and 50 artisans to make.

It had traditional techniques like zardozi, chikankari and dori work but what really stood out was the names of the artisans were actually embroidered into the outfit and 3D figures of them embedded on it.

So the people behind the scenes were literally part of the look. 

REDIFF STYLE

RELATED STORIES

Met Gala 2026's Wildest Trend!
Met Gala 2026's Wildest Trend!
Isha Ambani And Manish Malhotra Take Over NYC
Isha Ambani And Manish Malhotra Take Over NYC
Did Bhavitha Attend The Met Gala In Denims?
Did Bhavitha Attend The Met Gala In Denims?
Isha Ambani Wore 1,000 Diamonds To The Met Gala!
Isha Ambani Wore 1,000 Diamonds To The Met Gala!
Like Karan Johar's Met Gala Outfit? VOTE!
Like Karan Johar's Met Gala Outfit? VOTE!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

VIDEOS

PM Modi and Vietnamese President hold key bilateral talks at Hyderabad House3:00

PM Modi and Vietnamese President hold key bilateral talks...

India Continues Controlled Water Release to Pakistan from Salal Dam1:02

India Continues Controlled Water Release to Pakistan from...

Preparations for Amarnath Yatra in full swing in Udhampur 31 lodging centres to be ready1:41

Preparations for Amarnath Yatra in full swing in Udhampur...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO