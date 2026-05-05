Isha Ambani Wore 1,000 Diamonds To The Met Gala And It Still Wasn't Enough!

At the 2026 Met Gala, Isha Ambani didn’t just shine; she practically rewrote the red carpet rulebook in a stunning Gaurav Gupta creation.

Isha wore history, heirloom jewellery and over 1,800 carats of diamonds and gemstones like it was second skin.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta

Let’s start with the blouse, because honestly, it deserves its own spotlight.

It was crafted with over 1,000 diamonds, rare emeralds, polki and kundan all of which came from Nita Ambani’s personal collection. Forty artisans across India dedicated their time to this gorgeous blouse.

The heirloom diamonds were stitched together with intricate zardozi work that took over 500 hours.

The result? A sculptural, shimmering piece that blurred the line between garment and treasure.

At the back sat a historic sarpech -- a traditional turban ornament once owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad. It featured antique emerald beads and rose-cut and table-cut diamonds, set using kundan, a traditional Indian technique where stones are set in gold without prongs.

The drape was a luxurious gold tissue sari, custom woven by artisans from the Swadesh initiative. No gimmicks, no dramatic twists, just a beautifully woven, traditionally draped silhouette that let the craftsmanship do all the talking.

The border of the sari told its own story, with hand-painted and embroidered motifs inspired by the ancient Ajanta Caves murals, a subtle nod to India’s artistic legacy and on point with this year’s Met Gala theme -- Fashion is Art.

But the real flex might just be the necklaces. Layered, striking, and impossible to ignore, they featured over 150 carats of old mine-cut diamonds, with one anchored by a 50-carat emerald from Lorraine Schwartz, all again from Nita Ambani’s personal collection.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania says, 'Working with Gaurav is always such a treat. This look marked a departure from his usual couture language; it was about embracing something more pared down. While the blouse carries richness, the focus remains on the sari, something we both wanted to honour.”

And that intention shows because despite the diamonds doing the heavy lifting, the sari didn’t get overshadowed.

Gaurav Gupta summed up the vision best: 'The sari is one of the few garments in the world that has existed continuously for thousands of years and is still worn today, which makes it incredibly powerful.

'With this look, we wanted to honour that continuity while approaching it with restraint, allowing the form and the craft to speak for themselves.

'Isha embodies a modern Indian identity with a natural confidence, which made her the perfect person to carry this narrative on a global stage.'

The final layer? A sculptural cape in GG’s signature resin-draping technique and India's national fruit, the mango, by artist Subodh Gupta carried as a little bag!

This wasn’t just a look. It was a legacy moment, casually worn on the Met steps.

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