Priyanka Chopra Wears A Two Decade Old Chikankari Sari As A Gown

Priyanka Chopra may have missed the Met Gala, but later in the week she gave us a moment to remember at the Gold House Gold Gala 2026 in California.

As she was honoured with the prestigious Global Vanguard Honour for her 25-year career and impact on global representation and cross-cultural storytelling, Priyanka made a powerful case of Indian craftsmanship on the international stage.

And TBH, she looked like a literal goddess while doing it.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

For the evening, PeeCee wore a breathtaking sari-inspired couture creation that was a collaboration between Designer Amit Aggarwal and Stylist Ami Patel.

The look began with a two-decade old chikankari sari that was completely reimagined into futuristic couture using Amit’s signature sculptural techniques and textured materials.

The one-shoulder gown featured architectural draping, a dramatic train and a thigh-high slit, while a sari-like pallu cascaded from her shoulder.

What made the outfit even more special was how the original chikankari threadwork was elevated with intricate glass bead detailing and hand embroidery done by women artisans over six weeks.

Priyanka paired the look with dazzling Bvlgari jewels -- a statement necklace and matching studs.

Adding an emotional touch to the evening, she brought her mother, Madhu Chopra, as her guest and dedicated a heartfelt tribute to her during her acceptance speech.