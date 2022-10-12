News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Delightful, BOLD Indian Streetwear Styles

Delightful, BOLD Indian Streetwear Styles

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 12, 2022 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Big-ticket designers. Exciting shows. Interesting clothes. A-list celebs. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week promises to be as big as ever.   

Covid restrictions are gone, digital and phygital shows are a thing of the past; this season, it's back to a full in-person format.    

Designer Anamika Khanna opened the fashion week last evening at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, Jio World Garden, Mumbai. 

The show marked her menswear debut and featured her pret line, ak-ok.

The designer played around with silhouettes in white -- a marked departure from her traditional ivory palette.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings you all the action from the show.   

IMAGE: Is this the future of Indian streetwear?
The silk multi-colour bralette peeks out with pops of colour.

 

IMAGE: Clashing prints can make a wonderful combination.
Anamika's choice of fabrics -- cotton, silk and chiffon -- aim to keep one feel comfortable in hot, humid October.
Don't miss the frayed detailing on the white pants.
 

IMAGE: Shades of yellow, red, black, indigo and emerald merge together to create a beautiful harmony. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A glimpse of the grand opening.

 

IMAGE: The designer didn't shy away from diversity, be it in clothes or her choice of models.

 

IMAGE: The baseball caps were a must as were the white mogra flowers, which added a fragrant touch to the evening.

 

IMAGE: Black shorts, shredded jacket, tough boots.... and black gets a fashionable new twist.

 

IMAGE: There was a huge round of applause for Anamika Khanna's masterclass in innovative ways of draping and creating fluid silhouettes. 

 

Watch the magic unfold!

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: What really goes on behind the scenes at LFW!
PICS: What really goes on behind the scenes at LFW!
How a 20-something found her groove at LFW
How a 20-something found her groove at LFW
What models REALLY think of runway fashion
What models REALLY think of runway fashion
Update documents if Aadhaar number is over 10 yrs old
Update documents if Aadhaar number is over 10 yrs old
Now, Aamir Khan gets trolled for 'anti-Hindu' ad
Now, Aamir Khan gets trolled for 'anti-Hindu' ad
Cong MLAs merger with BJP as per rules: Goa speaker
Cong MLAs merger with BJP as per rules: Goa speaker
A peek into Sitharaman's next Budget
A peek into Sitharaman's next Budget

More like this

See: Why Anamika Khanna won't leave the slate blank

See: Why Anamika Khanna won't leave the slate blank

Stunning! Anamika's inspiring fashion week collection

Stunning! Anamika's inspiring fashion week collection

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances