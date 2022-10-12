Delightful, BOLD Indian Streetwear Styles

Big-ticket designers. Exciting shows. Interesting clothes. A-list celebs. The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week promises to be as big as ever.

Covid restrictions are gone, digital and phygital shows are a thing of the past; this season, it's back to a full in-person format.

Designer Anamika Khanna opened the fashion week last evening at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, Jio World Garden, Mumbai.

The show marked her menswear debut and featured her pret line, ak-ok.

The designer played around with silhouettes in white -- a marked departure from her traditional ivory palette.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings you all the action from the show.

IMAGE: Is this the future of Indian streetwear?

The silk multi-colour bralette peeks out with pops of colour.

IMAGE: Clashing prints can make a wonderful combination.

Anamika's choice of fabrics -- cotton, silk and chiffon -- aim to keep one feel comfortable in hot, humid October.

Don't miss the frayed detailing on the white pants.

IMAGE: Shades of yellow, red, black, indigo and emerald merge together to create a beautiful harmony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: A glimpse of the grand opening.

IMAGE: The designer didn't shy away from diversity, be it in clothes or her choice of models.

IMAGE: The baseball caps were a must as were the white mogra flowers, which added a fragrant touch to the evening.

IMAGE: Black shorts, shredded jacket, tough boots.... and black gets a fashionable new twist.

IMAGE: There was a huge round of applause for Anamika Khanna's masterclass in innovative ways of draping and creating fluid silhouettes.

Watch the magic unfold!