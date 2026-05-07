Isha Ambani's Mango Accessory Cost A Whopping...

Isha Ambani’s mango accessory is definitely not for aam people and Ananya Birla’s katori and chamcha mask probably costs more than both your kidneys combined.

At the Met Gala 2026, the two turned everyday Indian objects into jaw-dropping luxury statements with custom wearable art by celebrated artist Subodh Gupta.

As for the price? Equally, if not more, jaw-dropping.

Isha Ambani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Gupta

Isha carried what looked like a quirky mango-shaped clutch but it was actually a hyper-realistic steel sculpture created by Subodh Gupta over 20 years ago.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subodh Gupta/Instagram

Symbolising Indian heritage, abundance and luxury, the artwork was delicately tucked inside a custom crochet bag by 3.10 by Guggi.

Estimated value? Somewhere between Rs 95 lakh and 1 crore! Imagine casually carrying an artwork worth an apartment.

Ananya Birla

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Birla/Instagram

Making her Met Gala debut, Ananya Birla went full futuristic warrior in a stainless steel face mask also designed by Gupta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subodh Gupta/Instagram

But this wasn’t just any mask; it was crafted using everyday Indian kitchenware like tiny katoris, ladles and miniature tiffins arranged into a sculptural helmet-like piece.

The exact price hasn’t been revealed but considering Gupta’s works regularly sell for six figures globally, this was definitely not your regular steel utensils set from the local market.