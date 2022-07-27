Miss India Sini Shetty WOWs In Saris

The sari is like a verse of poetry.

And Sini Shetty turns the verse into a ballad.

The pure, timeless, grace of a sari is indisputable.

Miss India Sini Shetty has been rekindling her passion for saris and her wardrobe is proof that a sari should not be reserved just for weddings.

'Try all you need, but only (the sari) brings out true beauty and elegance,' she declares.

Sequins ka Khel: Multi-coloured sequins can really amp up an ensemble, 95 per cent.

But Sini keeps things light, modern and fabulous in a bedazzling sequin sari, perfect for an evening out.

This contemporary six-yard drape works beautifully with the black blouse featuring glass work.

Putting the limelight back on handlooms, Sini pairs an exquisite shaded cotton silk sari, perhaps a Madhya Pradeshi Chanderi, with a contrasting yellow sleeveless blouse.

She teams her understated but languidly sophisticated look with metallic jewellery and delicate pink lip gloss.

The beauty queen can gussy up in a heavy Kanjeevaram silk sari with equivalent dollops of style.

The traditional temple-style gold choker, earrings and kada provide the silken weave a festive touch.

Giving her own Sini Spin to the look, she matches the rich Kanjeevaram with a red blouse with butti work.

Doesn't Sini look simply stunning in this shimmering pre-draped sari or sari-dress?

The look is highlighted with a corset-style blouse in the same rich maroon tone and towering black heels.

Sini makes a case for wowing a room with an ornate silk sari trimmed with gold.

Diamond accessories add a contemporary touch as does the daringly different sleeveless blouse.