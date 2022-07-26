News
Hina's Cool Green Monsoon Style

Hina's Cool Green Monsoon Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 26, 2022 12:40 IST
Hina Khan's monsoon wardrobe features all colours of the rainbow.

 

Hina piles on the style in a dainty meadow-green top with an impossibly large and daring bow.
Weather-friendly footwear, over-the-top high-waist pants in brocade and a slick hair-do complete the picture.

 

 

Sexy Back gets a new definition with this delicious tasseled purple creation.
Scroll down to see the entire outfit.

 

 

Hina is the definition of monochromatic chic in a monsoon-approved shade of purple.

 

 

What comes to mind when you look at Hina?
Sun. Greenery. Nature. Monsoon.
She's got the soothing, cheering shades of the season down perfectly.
Hina definitely makes a case for prints in vibrant yellow and green separates.
The look is underlined by that cute Balenciaga handbag, in green, of course.

 

 

The peekaboo windowe-ed jeans are coordinated with a prim high-neck top, cutout vest and cute silver heels.

 

 

An electric green swimsuit and busy abstract-patterned sarong keeps the trendy vibe going full speed ahead.

 

 

Hina's love for pastry pink is the pretty focus of this look.
Along with the multi-hued skirt and heels, she looks as scrumptious as a macaron.

 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
