The Magic Minutes Before A Fashion Show

As intriguing as the backstage is at a fashion show, it is a place nowhere close to glamorous.

It's chaotic. Unkempt. Racks of dazzling clothes are strewn about higgledy-piggledy.

It's fashion unpacked. Fashion not ready. Fashion in the raw.

It's also Rush Hour Central, busier practically than Mumbai's Churchgate station -- models, makeup artists, hairdressers, stylists, fashion designers tear about in a blur Getting The Job Done.

The mad frenzy is non-stop, right up until the adrenaline-packed last few seconds before models seductively sashay onto stage.

Yet amidst the madness there is light and sunshine. The models are the sunshine. They really lighten up the mood backstage.

It's not rare to spot happy faces snapping selfies even while their hair and makeup is being intricately done.

Take a look at the enchanting scenes behind mysterious closed curtains at the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

This bride's got a different kind of spunk to her look when she's not tripping down the ramp.

War Paint Time: With sequins on her face, JJ Valaya's model gets dolled up for the show.

What's shining brighter? The sequins or the smiles? And here's a bit of unaffected backstage glamour better than anything you could ever find on the ramp.

Supermodel Alesia Raut, queen-like, works on the final touches.

Backstage High-Wattage Cameo: What a gorgeous smile!

The mood's a bit down here. Fittings can be tense.

Say hello to Aishwarya Sushmita in an astonishingly pretty and delicate choli!

This model is def going to floor the audience.

Sexiness Alert: Shweta Raj wants you to check out her million-dollar side profile.

Take a closer look at this model's one-of-a-kind ensemble: Designed by Rahul Mishra, the gold embroidery represents the branches of a tree.