Isha Ambani Dresses Like A Devi For...

Indian Couturier Rahul Mishra returned to Paris Haute Couture Week with Devi, a collection inspired by the many facets of the feminine divine.

Staying true to his signature aesthetic, the showcase featured sculptural silhouettes, intricate hand embroidery and ornate embellishments that celebrated Indian craftsmanship while drawing inspiration from mythology, nature and strength.

Supporting the ace designer were celebrities like Isha Ambani and Cardi B.

Here are some outfits from his show:

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rahul Mishra/Instagram

Both Isha Ambani and Cardi B wore custom Rahul Mishra creations.

Isha Ambani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Mukamal (@andrewmukamal)

Isha Ambani looked like a literal devi in a metallic grey strapless gown featuring a structured corset bodice adorned with crystals, sequins and intricate beadwork designed to resemble cascading necklaces.

The fitted silhouette flowed into a softly draped skirt with floral embroidery at the waist while a sheer dupatta added a desi finish.

She accessorised with diamond jewellery but it was her miniature Hermes Sac Bijou Birkin that stole the spotlight. Crafted in 18-karat white gold and encrusted with over 3,000 diamonds, the rare collectible handbag is reportedly worth around Rs 17 crore.

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B interpreted the collection's theme in an ivory couture gown with a sculpted, illusion bodice embroidered to resemble an ancient stone sculpture.

Pearl and crystal embellishments created the effect of layered ceremonial jewellery, while intricate beadwork and sculptural detailing at the waist added drama.

She completed the look with a crystal headpiece reminiscent of a maang tikka, a long braided ponytail and cascading diamond earrings, letting the couture craftsmanship remain centre stage.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.