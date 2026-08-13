Asus Chromebook CX15: 15.6-inch Screen, 8 GB RAM and More

Asus has expanded its Chromebook line-up in India with the CX15 (CX1505CTA), a large-screen laptop aimed at users looking for a practical device for work, study and everyday entertainment.

Asus Chromebook CX15 brings 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel N50, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, 42 Wh battery

1. Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

The Asus Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS NanoEdge panel offering a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution.

The 16:9 display also features an anti-glare coating, helping reduce reflections during prolonged viewing.

2. Processor: Intel's N50

It pairs Intel's N50 processor with UHD Graphics for handling everyday computing tasks.

The Chromebook also gets 8 GB LPDDR5 memory and 128 GB of eMMC-based storage.

3. Camera: 720 p HD webcam

This model features a 720 p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, along with built-in speakers and microphones.

4. Battery: 45 W

The laptop is equipped with a 42 Wh three-cell lithium-ion battery and supports 45W USB Type-C charging.

5. Security: Titan-C Chip

It is built to meet the US MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standard, offering added resilience for everyday use.

Security is covered by a Titan-C chip and a Kensington Nano Security Slot.

6. Design: 1.59 kg

Weighing 1.59 kg, the Asus Chromebook CX15 measures 359.5 x 232.2 x 20.1 mm, giving it a relatively compact footprint for a 15.6-inch laptop.

7. Price: Rs 47,990

In India, the Asus Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) carries a price tag of Rs 47,990 and is offered in a Pure Grey finish.