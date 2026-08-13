Asus Chromebook CX15: 15.6-inch Screen, 8 GB RAM and More

Asus has expanded its Chromebook line-up in India with the CX15 (CX1505CTA), a large-screen laptop aimed at users looking for a practical device for work, study and everyday entertainment.
Asus Chromebook CX15 brings 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel N50, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, 42 Wh battery
1. Display: 15.6-inch Full HD
The Asus Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS NanoEdge panel offering a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution.
The 16:9 display also features an anti-glare coating, helping reduce reflections during prolonged viewing.
2. Processor: Intel's N50
It pairs Intel's N50 processor with UHD Graphics for handling everyday computing tasks.
The Chromebook also gets 8 GB LPDDR5 memory and 128 GB of eMMC-based storage.
3. Camera: 720 p HD webcam
This model features a 720 p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, along with built-in speakers and microphones.
4. Battery: 45 W
The laptop is equipped with a 42 Wh three-cell lithium-ion battery and supports 45W USB Type-C charging.
5. Security: Titan-C Chip
It is built to meet the US MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standard, offering added resilience for everyday use.
Security is covered by a Titan-C chip and a Kensington Nano Security Slot.
6. Design: 1.59 kg
Weighing 1.59 kg, the Asus Chromebook CX15 measures 359.5 x 232.2 x 20.1 mm, giving it a relatively compact footprint for a 15.6-inch laptop.
7. Price: Rs 47,990
In India, the Asus Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) carries a price tag of Rs 47,990 and is offered in a Pure Grey finish.