How Chetna, Ananya Glam Up The Bikini

Bikini Day just went by, which means it's the perfect time to celebrate the swimwear style that's as stylish as it is versatile.

Whether you prefer classic triangles, colourful co-ords or statement cover-ups, the right styling can take your bikini far beyond the beach.

These celebrity looks offer plenty of inspiration for your next tropical escape.

Add a little sparkle

swimwear into a statement.

Pair it with embellished shorts, colourful straps or playful tassel details to create a glamorous beach look that's made for sunset parties and vacation photos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram IMAGE: A sequinned bikini instantly turnsinto a statement.Pair it with embellished shorts, colourful straps or playful tassel details to create a glamorous beach look that's made for sunset parties and vacation photos.

Try a crochet bikini

IMAGE: Crochet bikinis bring texture and a relaxed island feel to your holiday wardrobe.

Keep the styling minimal with delicate jewellery and oversized sunglasses for an effortless, beach- or poolside- ready aesthetic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Keep it minimal

IMAGE: A simple ribbed triangle bikini never goes out of style. Choose soft, muted colours and let the clean silhouette do all the talking.

It's an understated look that's timeless and easy to mix with different cover-ups and a waist chain for extra bling!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Throw on a crochet sarong

IMAGE: A crochet sarong is one of the easiest ways to elevate a bikini.

Add bold sunglasses to transform simple swimwear into a chic vacation outfit you can wear straight from the beach to lunch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chetna Pande/Instagram

Play with prints

IMAGE: Mixing a solid bikini with a printed skirt creates an outfit that feels fun and fashionable.

Animal prints, stripes or tropical florals instantly add personality while keeping the styling relaxed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

Put on a bucket hat

IMAGE: A classic maroon bikini has a sporty, vintage-inspired appeal that never dates.

Complete the look with a bucket hat, add gold jewellery, a linen shirt or oversized sunglasses for a polished beach ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Godambe/Instagram

Go pastel