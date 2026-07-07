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When Rakul, Triptii Want To Feel Romantic...

By RISHIKA SHAH July 07, 2026 12:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Monsoon dressing is all about pieces that feel fun, comfortable, and a little bit romantic despite the unpredictable weather.

A breezy maxi dress ticks every box -- it offers easy movement, keeps you cool and makes you feel like a movie heroine when you twirl in it in the windy weather.

These celeb-inspired maxi dresses deserve a spot in your rainy-season wardrobe.

Rida Tharana

Rida Tharana

IMAGE: A butter-yellow maxi dress instantly brightens gloomy monsoon days. Choose a design with delicate straps and a flowy silhouette, then finish the look with gold jewellery and a tan handbag for understated elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rida Tharana/Instagram

Juhi Godambe

Juhi Godambe

IMAGE: Nothing says effortless style quite like a gingham maxi dress. A fitted bodice paired with a voluminous skirt creates a flattering silhouette, while sunglasses and simple flats keep the look chic and practical. Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Godambe/Instagram

Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon

IMAGE: An off-shoulder floral maxi is perfect for brunches, garden parties or weekend outings. Soft ruching through the bodice adds shape, while the flowing skirt keeps the outfit comfortable and feminine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: A cream floral maxi with subtle ruffle detailing feels fresh and timeless. Keep accessories minimal and let the delicate print become the highlight of the outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh

IMAGE: Who says florals have to be pastel? A dark-toned maxi with floral prints -- especially when one is strategically highlighted -- brings drama without feeling heavy. Pair it with sleek hair and dainty jewellery for an elegant monsoon evening look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: A maxi dress -- with pleats to add texture -- moves beautifully with every step. Soft pastel shades and layered gold jewellery create a graceful look that’s perfect for the season. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun

IMAGE: A bold printed maxi dress is an easy way to make an impact. Opt for vibrant abstract florals in a figure-skimming silhouette. Keep the styling minimal so that the striking print does all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

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Rakul Preet SinghTriptii DimriRida TharanaJuhi GodambeNupur Sanon

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