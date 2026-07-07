Preity Mukhudhan Is Having A Blast With...

With Blast now streaming on OTT, Preity Mukhundhan is having a blast both on-screen and in the style department.

She embraces vibrant colours, sleek silhouettes and contemporary ethnic wear, making every outfit feel memorable.

Here are a few of her looks that showcase her versatile fashion game.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Preity Mukhundhan/Instagram IMAGE: Nothing lifts the mood quite like a bright printed gown. The strapless silhouette in cheerful yellow and pink florals creates a fresh look that’s perfect for daytime celebrations and destination holidays.

IMAGE: Preity’s sequinned chocolate-brown gown brings understated glamour to the red carpet. The halter neckline and shimmering finish make it an elegant choice for evening events.

IMAGE: A see-through, embroidered, button-down top worn with relaxed jeans shows how simple separates can still make an impact. The monochromatic blue palette keeps the outfit fresh, light and a great choice to beat rainy-day blues.

IMAGE: A champagne satin dress never goes out of style. The fluid cowl neckline paired with chunky silver cuffs strikes the perfect balance between minimal elegance and modern statement dressing.

IMAGE: Preity’s classic black satin gown becomes instantly unforgettable with bold gold claw rings. When your outfit is sleek and understated, dramatic jewellery is all you need to create a striking fashion moment.

IMAGE: Her monochrome orange draped skirt set feels fresh, contemporary and festive all at once. The corset blouse and embroidered cropped jacket add structure while keeping the overall look vibrant and fashion-forward.

IMAGE: Preity’s richly embroidered purple lehenga is a timeless festive staple that makes her look like Princess Jasmine. The corset blouse adds a modern touch while the intricate floral detailing keeps the ensemble rooted in classic Indian craftsmanship.