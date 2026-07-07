Home  » Get Ahead » Preity Mukhudhan Is Having A Blast With...

Preity Mukhudhan Is Having A Blast With...

By REDIFF STYLE July 07, 2026 08:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

With Blast now streaming on OTT, Preity Mukhundhan is having a blast both on-screen and in the style department.

She embraces vibrant colours, sleek silhouettes and contemporary ethnic wear, making every outfit feel memorable.

Here are a few of her looks that showcase her versatile fashion game.

Preity Mukhudhan

IMAGE: Nothing lifts the mood quite like a bright printed gown. The strapless silhouette in cheerful yellow and pink florals creates a fresh look that’s perfect for daytime celebrations and destination holidays. All photographs: Kind courtesy Preity Mukhundhan/Instagram

 

Preity Mukhundhan

IMAGE: Preity’s sequinned chocolate-brown gown brings understated glamour to the red carpet. The halter neckline and shimmering finish make it an elegant choice for evening events.

 

Preity Mukhudhan

IMAGE: A see-through, embroidered, button-down top worn with relaxed jeans shows how simple separates can still make an impact. The monochromatic blue palette keeps the outfit fresh, light and a great choice to beat rainy-day blues.

 

Preity Mukhundhan

IMAGE: A champagne satin dress never goes out of style. The fluid cowl neckline paired with chunky silver cuffs strikes the perfect balance between minimal elegance and modern statement dressing.

 

Preity Mukhundhan

IMAGE: Preity’s classic black satin gown becomes instantly unforgettable with bold gold claw rings. When your outfit is sleek and understated, dramatic jewellery is all you need to create a striking fashion moment.

 

Preity Mukhundhan

IMAGE: Her monochrome orange draped skirt set feels fresh, contemporary and festive all at once. The corset blouse and embroidered cropped jacket add structure while keeping the overall look vibrant and fashion-forward.

 

Preity Mukhundhan

IMAGE: Preity’s richly embroidered purple lehenga is a timeless festive staple that makes her look like Princess Jasmine. The corset blouse adds a modern touch while the intricate floral detailing keeps the ensemble rooted in classic Indian craftsmanship.

More News Coverage

Preity MukhudhanBlast

More From Rediff

'If You Can't Say You Don't Want To Marry...'

'If You Can't Say You Don't Want To Marry...'
10 Leadership Habits For Happy, Productive Mondays

10 Leadership Habits For Happy, Productive Mondays
Maanasa Is Serving Super Style

Maanasa Is Serving Super Style

Related Stories

Maanasa Is Serving Super Style

Maanasa Is Serving Super Style

Web Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets
9 Doctors Who Became Leaders

9 Doctors Who Became Leaders
8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss

8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss