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Kiara, Sharvari, Kriti's Monsoon Designs

By RISHIKA SHAH Updated: July 03, 2026 15:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The monsoon season is the perfect excuse to refresh your manicure with colours and designs that feel fun, fresh and a little mood-lifting.

From rainy-day blues to delicate florals and minimalist art, these nail trends are stylish without being over-the-top.

Here's how to recreate five manicures that are perfect for the season.

Pop Art Blue Nails

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Start with a pastel sky-blue polish on oval-shaped nails, then outline each nail with a bold black or red border to create the signature comic-book effect. Finish with a glossy top coat to make that graphic design really pop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Midnight Blue Nails

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Sometimes a single colour is all you need. File your nails into a short oval shape and coat them with a glossy navy or royal blue polish for a rich, rain-inspired manicure that's timeless and incredibly easy to maintain. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Abstract Monochrome Nails

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Paint your nails with a crisp white base before creating free-flowing black swirls across each nail. No two designs need to be identical; the imperfect, marble-like pattern looks like a thunderstorm. ⁣ Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Cat Eye Nails

Sonakshi Sinha

IMAGE: Choose medium-length almond nails and finish them with a magnetic cat-eye polish in rich bronze, plum or silver tones. The shifting, light-catching effect adds depth and dimension, creating a sleek manicure that feels modern, elegant and perfect for the season. ⁣ Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Classic White Nails

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Opt for medium-length almond nails painted in a soft ivory or pearl white polish with a subtle shimmer. The luminous finish keeps the manicure classic, understated and versatile enough to complement every monsoon outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

More News Coverage

Monsoon Nail DesignsSharvariBlue French TipsDaisy NailsClassic White Nails

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