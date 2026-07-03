Kiara, Sharvari, Kriti's Monsoon Designs

The monsoon season is the perfect excuse to refresh your manicure with colours and designs that feel fun, fresh and a little mood-lifting.

From rainy-day blues to delicate florals and minimalist art, these nail trends are stylish without being over-the-top.

Here's how to recreate five manicures that are perfect for the season.

Pop Art Blue Nails

IMAGE: Start with a pastel sky-blue polish on oval-shaped nails, then outline each nail with a bold black or red border to create the signature comic-book effect. Finish with a glossy top coat to make that graphic design really pop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Midnight Blue Nails

IMAGE: Sometimes a single colour is all you need. File your nails into a short oval shape and coat them with a glossy navy or royal blue polish for a rich, rain-inspired manicure that's timeless and incredibly easy to maintain. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Abstract Monochrome Nails

IMAGE: Paint your nails with a crisp white base before creating free-flowing black swirls across each nail. No two designs need to be identical; the imperfect, marble-like pattern looks like a thunderstorm. ⁣ Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Cat Eye Nails

IMAGE: Choose medium-length almond nails and finish them with a magnetic cat-eye polish in rich bronze, plum or silver tones. The shifting, light-catching effect adds depth and dimension, creating a sleek manicure that feels modern, elegant and perfect for the season. ⁣ Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Classic White Nails