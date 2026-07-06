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Maanasa Choudhary Is Serving Super Style

By REDIFF STYLE July 06, 2026 13:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Maanasa Choudhary is celebrating the release of Super Subbu but her wardrobe has been serving super style long before the film hit the screens.

From easy boho separates to striking festive ensembles, she effortlessly switches between fun, polished and traditional dressing.

These looks show why her fashion game deserves just as much attention.

Maanasa Choudhary

IMAGE: A blue tie-dye top paired with relaxed denim cargos strikes the perfect balance between artistic and edgy. It's an easy combination for anyone who loves comfortable fashion with a statement twist. All photographs: Kind courtesy Maanasa Choudhary/Instagram

 

Maanasa Choudhary

IMAGE: A printed maxi skirt instantly becomes the star of the outfit when paired with a simple black cropped top. Add stacked bangles and you're ready for everything from vacations to festive gatherings.

 

Maanasa Choudhary

IMAGE: Intricate embroidery, colourful mirror work and oversized tassels bring fun energy to this off-white lehenga. The blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary styling makes it a standout festive choice.

 

Maanasa Choudhary

IMAGE: Nothing brightens a wardrobe quite like a cheerful yellow kurta and sharara. Floral embroidery and a matching dupatta add charm, making this look ideal for daytime celebrations and festive occasions.

 

Maanasa Choudhary

IMAGE: Maanasa’s lime-yellow satin dress delivers glamour through its fluid silhouette and elegant draping. Chunky bangles add a bold finishing touch without taking attention away from the sleek outfit.

 

Maanasa Choudhary

IMAGE: Her black crochet top brings texture and personality to everyday dressing. The intricate knit and dramatic sleeves give the simple silhouette a stylish bohemian edge that's easy to dress up or down.

 

Maanasa Choudhary

IMAGE: Maanasa’s vibrant silk sari will never go unnoticed. Styled with a sleeveless blouse and classic gold bangles, this look blends elegance with modern simplicity for a graceful festive appearance.

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Maanasa ChoudharySuper Subbu

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