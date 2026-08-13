8 Nations With Highest Doctor-To-Population Ratios: Where Is India?

How well is your country's healthcare system staffed?

One way to judge is by looking at the number of doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists and pharmacists available per unit of population.

The data below compares the density of these essential healthcare professionals across countries, based on figures gathered between 2008 and 2022, according to World Population Review.

Surprisingly the US stands 41 on this list, just above North Korea and way behind Russia. And the UK is at 54 and France at 55. Japan is at 72, South Korea at 73 and New Zealand ranks 78

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Cuba

The Caribbean nation tops the global rankings for doctor availability, with an impressive 94.3 medical doctors for every 10,000 residents in 2021.

Cuba has long prioritised public healthcare and medical education, helping it proudly achieve one of the world's highest doctor-to-population ratios.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zakir Rushanly/Wikimedia Commons

2. Monaco

Next comes the tiny principality Monaco, ranking a worthy second with 88.9 doctors per 10,000 people in 2020.

Despite having a population of only around 39,000, Monaco boasts one of the world's highest concentrations of medical doctors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons

3. Sweden

Securing third place with 71.5 doctors per 10,000 residents in 2021 is Sweden.

In 2026, the government also announced a SEK 250 million global health support package, including funding for sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lefkada/Wikimedia Commons

4. Greece

Another of the world's most doctor-dense nations, Greece recorded 63.7 doctors per 10,000 people in 2021.

Despite economic challenges in recent years, the country continues to have a large medical workforce.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Peter De Schryver/Wikimedia Commons

5. Belgium

There were 62.6 doctors for every 10,000 residents in 2022 in Belgium, reflecting its well-developed healthcare system.

According to the World Health Organization, Belgium is home to around 11.7 million people (2023) and the country devoted 11.04 per cent of its GDP to health spending in 2021.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lukas Raich/Wikimedia Commons

6. San Marino

One of Europe's smallest republics, San Marino totalled 60.2 doctors per 10,000 people in 2014.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Luso-Tuga/Wikimedia Commons

7. Portugal

The nation has steadily strengthened its healthcare workforce, reaching 57.7 doctors per 10,000 residents as per 2022 figures.

Portugal continues to invest heavily in healthcare, spending EUR 3,001 per person on health in 2023. Health expenditure accounted for 10 per cent of the country's GDP.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Rivera/Wikimedia Commons

8. Georgia

The Caucasus nation has 56.1 doctors per 10,000 people in 2022, placing it among the higher-ranking countries in terms of medical staffing.

The country has invested in expanding healthcare access and professional training.

Photograph: Kind courtesy HemanthOS/Wikimedia Commons

133. India

India stands at 133, behind Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan, but ahead of Thailand, having just 7.23 doctors for every 10,000 people in 2020, reflecting the difficulties our nation faces in providing healthcare to its vast population.

The relatively low doctor-to-population ratio, is a very vital reason to expand and regularise medical education and healthcare infrastructure to improve access to essential services.