What makes Crypto rise or fall?

Crypto can rise or fall for many reasons. Here's a simple guide to what gives digital assets value and drives their prices.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key points Bitcoin's value is driven by its fixed supply, decentralised network, security, global accessibility and growing adoption.

Different cryptocurrencies have different economic functions, so their value should not be assessed using the same metrics.

Mining and staking primarily secure blockchain networks by validating transactions and maintaining a tamper-resistant ledger.

Crypto prices are determined by supply and demand, with adoption, regulation, technology, liquidity, macroeconomic conditions and market sentiment influencing prices.

Scarcity alone does not create value; long-term value depends on utility, security, transparency, user confidence and sustained adoption.

Crypto is an asset class run on blockchain infrastructure. Each token is designed to serve a specific economic function, and that function determines how it should be valued. Bitcoin is built to be scarce. Ether is built to fuel a network. A stablecoin is built to hold a fixed price. An application token is built to capture value from a specific product.

An investor who does not know which use case a token serves has no basis for judging whether its price is justified. Treating all four under one valuation framework is comparable to valuing gold, oil, a payment network and a software company using the same set of metrics.

A more useful starting point is a token's economic function: What creates demand for it, what governs its supply, and how activity on the underlying network translates into value for the token itself. Some tokens are designed to store value. Others are designed to power network operations. Some are designed to hold a stable price. Others track the performance of a specific application. Valuation begins with identifying which of these roles a token is built for.

Why does Bitcoin have value?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that Bitcoin has no backing. In reality, Bitcoin is backed by mathematics, transparent technology and the confidence of millions of users participating in the network. Its protocol ensures that no more than 21 million Bitcoins will ever exist. This predictable supply, combined with a decentralised network secured by cryptography, creates digital scarcity.

As more individuals, institutions and businesses adopt Bitcoin, demand grows while supply remains limited. That combination has made Bitcoin the world's largest digital asset.

Just as gold derives value from scarcity and broad acceptance, Bitcoin derives value from its transparent rules, security, global accessibility and growing adoption.

Who creates Crypto?

Every crypto begins with software. Developers design blockchain protocols with predefined rules governing how transactions are verified, how new tokens are issued and how the network evolves over time. These rules are published as open-source code, allowing anyone to inspect how the network functions.

However, launching a crypto is only the first step. Long-term value depends on whether the network solves a real-world problem, attracts users, maintains security and builds trust within its community.

Thousands of Crypto have been created over the years, but only a small proportion have achieved meaningful adoption because utility, not simply creation drives relevance.

How does mining actually work?

Mining is often confused with creating money, but its primary role is to secure the blockchain. In Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work system, miners use computing power to validate transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain. As compensation for maintaining the network, successful miners receive newly issued Bitcoin along with transaction fees.

Many newer blockchain networks now use Proof-of-Stake instead, where participants lock their own tokens to validate transactions and secure the network. While the mechanisms differ, both systems aim to achieve the same objective: maintaining a secure, transparent and tamper-resistant ledger without relying on a central authority.

Who decides crypto prices every second?

Prices are discovered continuously through trading activity across global exchanges, where buyers and sellers determine the market value in real time. Every trade reflects prevailing market sentiment and expectations. Demand may increase because of technological innovation, greater adoption, favourable regulation or institutional participation. Conversely, regulatory uncertainty, security incidents or changing macroeconomic conditions can reduce demand.

Why does scarcity matter?

Scarcity is one of the most important characteristics behind Bitcoin's design. Bitcoin follows a predetermined issuance schedule embedded within its protocol. Approximately every four years, an event known as the Bitcoin Halving reduces the number of new Bitcoins entering circulation. This predictable reduction in supply strengthens Bitcoin's scarcity over time. However, scarcity alone cannot determine value. Limited supply only becomes meaningful when accompanied by sustained demand, utility and user confidence.

Who controls the network?

Decentralisation is one of blockchain's defining features. Instead of depending on a single institution, blockchain networks are maintained by thousands of independent participants across the world. Developers propose upgrades, miners or validators secure transactions, node operators verify network activity, and the broader community participates in reaching consensus on significant protocol changes.

Because no single entity controls the system, decisions require broad agreement across the network, making blockchains resilient and transparent by design.

What makes Crypto rise or fall?

Like any asset class, crypto markets respond to changing supply and demand. Adoption by users and institutions, technological upgrades, regulatory developments, liquidity, macroeconomic conditions and overall market sentiment all influence prices.

Different Crypto derive value differently. Bitcoin is often viewed as a store of value, Ethereum powers decentralised applications, while stablecoins are designed to maintain price stability through reserve-backed mechanisms. Understanding a token's utility is therefore just as important as tracking its price movements.

Looking beyond the ticker

One of the biggest mistakes people make is assuming that every crypto should be evaluated in the same way. In reality, every digital asset serves a different purpose and operates under its own economic model.

Whether evaluating Bitcoin, Ethereum or any other token, the right questions remain consistent: What problem does it solve? Why do people use it? How does supply change over time? What secures the network? And what drives long-term demand? Price reflects what the market is willing to pay today. Value is built over time through utility, transparency, security and sustained adoption. Understanding those fundamentals is what ultimately separates speculation from informed participation in the digital asset economy.

Minal Thukral is executive VP -- growth and business head at CoinDCX.

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