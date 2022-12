Last updated on: December 06, 2022 12:53 IST

At the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour event in Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor didn't corner all the eyeballs.

Front-row celebs kept the audience riveted with their endless selfies.

Neelam Kothari Soni couldn't stop smiling for the camera. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE:couldn't stop smiling for the camera.

Suzanne Khan stayed very close to beau Arslan Goni.

Can you guess who is seated in between Neelam and Suzanne?

Scroll to the bottom of the page* to check if your answer is correct.

IMAGE: Colour-coordinated folks: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani mastered the black effect.

IMAGE: Breakout Boy: It's time Babil Khan got an ovation for his rather risque sense of dressing.

*That's jewellry designer Farah Khan Ali, Suzanne Khan's elder sister.