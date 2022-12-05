Who's Shahid Challenging?

How charming Shahid Kapoor always looks.

Signature Shahid Elegance was in the house when he appeared for Falguni Shane Peacock at the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour along with Zayed Khan, Ananya Birla & Co.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Black Velvet And That Little Boy's Smile: Sasha's smashing entrance made the women in the crowd, young and old, scream out with joy.

IMAGE: Gallant-looking, ain't he? Was that smile meant for someone special...

IMAGE: Handsome dreamy faraway look.

IMAGE: Zayed Khan was spotted on the ramp after a long gap at the same do. The glitz lends him power. The white shoes too.

IMAGE: Not sure how this getup came together, but Ananya Birla lit up the stage.

IMAGE: Graffiti artist Dizy entranced the audience with her art.

IMAGE: Can we worship the ground beneath Reha Sukheja's feet?

IMAGE: The denim walk.

IMAGE: Innerwear as outwear...

IMAGE: A zip so tantalising we might forget to notice the edgy skirt.

IMAGE: Zayed Khan, Shane Peacock, Shahid Kapoor, Falguni Peacock, Ananya Birla and Dizy.

WATCH: The exciting collection by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com