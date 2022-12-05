News
Khushi's CUTE-CUTE Style Will Make You Smile

By REDIFF STYLE
December 05, 2022 08:54 IST
Khushi Kapoor knows how to do the party season. Maybe even better than JaanDidi.

No longer the shy teen still finding her style, she's now a fearless woman with an ek dum out-of-the-box taste in dressing.

 

IMAGE: Sundress bombshell: Sweet and fun in the face-framing fringe and a strappy floral frock.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: The perfect bathroom selfie: Bewitching in athleisure separates.

IMAGE: 10/10: In white she's downright lovely.

IMAGE: Cute is written all over the lilac tube top and ivory shorts. 

IMAGE: Miss Argyle: The classic geometric print does her proud.

IMAGE: Stealing the scene in Indianwear.

IMAGE: If you look past the oomphy dress you might notice her covetable footwear collection.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

