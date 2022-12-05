Khushi's CUTE-CUTE Style Will Make You Smile

Khushi Kapoor knows how to do the party season. Maybe even better than JaanDidi.
No longer the shy teen still finding her style, she's now a fearless woman with an ek dum out-of-the-box taste in dressing.
IMAGE: Sundress bombshell: Sweet and fun in the face-framing fringe and a strappy floral frock.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: The perfect bathroom selfie: Bewitching in athleisure separates.
IMAGE: 10/10: In white she's downright lovely.
IMAGE: Cute is written all over the lilac tube top and ivory shorts.
IMAGE: Miss Argyle: The classic geometric print does her proud.
IMAGE: Stealing the scene in Indianwear.
IMAGE: If you look past the oomphy dress you might notice her covetable footwear collection.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com