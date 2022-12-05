Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments

Looks like B-town divas want to end the year on a high fashion note.

After serving us some delectable looks in November, we definitely can't wait to see what December has in store for us.

For now, Namrata Thakker looks at the most interesting fashionable outings from the month of November.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

At the Elle Beauty Awards 2022, Deepika Padukone arrived in style, wearing a crisp, white customised, monogrammed GBV shirt with a white tulle skirt from Giambattista Valli's couture collection.

The actress definitely turned heads with her chic yet classy outing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani's wedding rumours are currently the talk of the town, but for now, we can't stop drooling over her glam avatar.

She looks smoking hot in those black leather pants teamed with a denim corset top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan shows off her sexy back in a gorgeous cowl-blue sequence jumpsuit from Designer Puneet Kapoor's clothing brand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar gives her Cinderella look an edgy twist in a moonbeam jacquard gown featuring a daringly high slit on the side from Rami Kadi's fall collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol is a sight to behold in her red organza sari paired with matching blouse, red bangles and minimal make-up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

When it comes to power dressing, we can all learn a thing or two from Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

PeeCee returned to Mumbai after three years looking all stunning in a black-and-gold floral embroidered pantsuit and a messy ponytail hairdo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

We totally love this new Mrunal Thakur courtesy those sexy bangs and her little black dress with sequins all over.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi channels her classical style in a sari with a backless blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Here's Parineeti Chopra giving us winter fashion goals in leather pants and classic Valentino sweatshirt as she holidays in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's semi-formal airport look is what you get when comfort meets Uber chic style!