Guess Who Just Joined The Style Club!

Taaza khabar! Several new members inducted into the Week's Best Dressed Club.

IMAGE: Dil Ki Hai Tamanna: The loveliest lehenga we've seen in a long time and Tamannaah Bhatia's wearing it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

IMAGE: Blown away by Aahana Kumra's very December dress.

Look at those heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhi Wadhwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur demonstrates the meaning of regal in an ivory pant suit.

Puff sleeves can be very chic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zabella/Instagram

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill is a lilac dream in a Nikita Mhaisalkar co-ord set.

The poker straight hair and gold hoops add extra dhamaal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Mhaisalkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh's lime chikan kurta makes you think of grass, sun, jasmine and lots of freshness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram