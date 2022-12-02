News
Guess Who Just Joined The Style Club!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 02, 2022 14:24 IST
Taaza khabar! Several new members inducted into the Week's Best Dressed Club.

IMAGE: Dil Ki Hai Tamanna: The loveliest lehenga we've seen in a long time and Tamannaah Bhatia's wearing it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Blown away by Aahana Kumra's very December dress.
Look at those heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhi Wadhwani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur demonstrates the meaning of regal in an ivory pant suit.
Puff sleeves can be very chic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zabella/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill is a lilac dream in a Nikita Mhaisalkar co-ord set.
The poker straight hair and gold hoops add extra dhamaal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Mhaisalkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh's lime chikan kurta makes you think of grass, sun, jasmine and lots of freshness.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Black and white beauties: Manushi Chhillar's ivory sari has a quirky sharara touch.
And can there be anything more elegant than a shiny black Amby?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
