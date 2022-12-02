Let Surbhi Pack Your Suitcase For You

If you have not gone on a holiday this year yet, DO IT NOW as the cool weather sets in.

Television actor Surbhi Chandna knows exactly what to take out of a suitcase on vacation.

Follow in her footsteps, folks...

IMAGE: Here's an item-wise packing list.

1. Something white: Should be lacey. Or crafted from crochet. And a bit peekaboo.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

IMAGE: 2. A sexy swimsuit: Tropical leaves and pink will do just fine.

IMAGE: 3. Beach party wear: Florals. Bandeaus. Femme fatale stuff is super appropriate. Bindaas stick it in your suitcase.





IMAGE: 4. Latex: Great for a holiday bash. Or a dance bar evening.

IMAGE: 5. Sari: One 'trad' costume may come in handy.

IMAGE: 6. A striking dress: A frock with lots of bells and whistles like Surbhi's short, short one-shoulder affair.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com