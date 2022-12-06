RED Hot Shanaya, Ananya, Elnaaz

Red is a dressy, check-me-out, colour.

December was given to us to wear Red.

So as the decorations go up, as restaurants and bakeries work overtime to put out holiday menus and as parties get into high gear, rummage through your closets, people, to find your splashiest red outfits.

As always, there's a little help from friends, our B-Town gals.

IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor's Pretty Woman-ish cherry red dress is plenty celebratory.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Red can be delivered in many ways -- Raashii Khanna offers up red delicately and youthfully.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: There's almost a Christmas tale embroidered across Shanaya Kapoor's ab-strutting lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday knows about the ageless charm of gingham.

A subtle hint of skin is happening, even in cold weather.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: In-your-face red from ati sundar Elaaz Norouzi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

IMAGE: Where's Adah Sharma showing off that fetching lal polka-dotted dress?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Hina Khan's floral number is a festival all by itself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: More gingham-ness: Radhika Apte looks precious in a strappy frock with matching floaters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram