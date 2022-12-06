News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » RED Hot Shanaya, Ananya, Elnaaz

RED Hot Shanaya, Ananya, Elnaaz

By REDIFF STYLE
December 06, 2022 08:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Red is a dressy, check-me-out, colour.

December was given to us to wear Red.

So as the decorations go up, as restaurants and bakeries work overtime to put out holiday menus and as parties get into high gear, rummage through your closets, people, to find your splashiest red outfits.

As always, there's a little help from friends, our B-Town gals.

IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor's Pretty Woman-ish cherry red dress is plenty celebratory.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Red can be delivered in many ways -- Raashii Khanna offers up red delicately and youthfully.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There's almost a Christmas tale embroidered across Shanaya Kapoor's ab-strutting lehenga.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday knows about the ageless charm of gingham.
A subtle hint of skin is happening, even in cold weather.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In-your-face red from ati sundar Elaaz Norouzi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Where's Adah Sharma showing off that fetching lal polka-dotted dress?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hina Khan's floral number is a festival all by itself. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: More gingham-ness: Radhika Apte looks precious in a strappy frock with matching floaters.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Glamorous. Bold. Nushrratt Bharuccha chose the best that red has to offer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments
Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments
Let Surbhi Pack Your Suitcase For You
Let Surbhi Pack Your Suitcase For You
Elegant Mithila's Style Moments
Elegant Mithila's Style Moments
SEE: How Dominik Livakovic Made History
SEE: How Dominik Livakovic Made History
PIX: Neymar, Vinicius Jr Dance Away!
PIX: Neymar, Vinicius Jr Dance Away!
Deepika To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy
Deepika To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy
FIFA WC PIX: Brazil crush Korea to reach quarters
FIFA WC PIX: Brazil crush Korea to reach quarters

More like this

Khushi's CUTE-CUTE Style Will Make You Smile

Khushi's CUTE-CUTE Style Will Make You Smile

Guess Who Just Joined The Style Club!

Guess Who Just Joined The Style Club!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances