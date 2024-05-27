Have You Tried These Sandwiches?

The sweltering temperatures these days call for light snacks, rather than heavy meals that weigh your stomach down, as your appetite drops and you want to spend less time in the kitchen.

Turn to sandwiches of all kinds --- egg, cheese, chicken, vegetable, tuna -- for lunch/dinner on busy workdays.

The heat makes it unbearable to craft elaborate dishes, so rustle up a delicious filling and layer it between two crusty slices of bread and plate up a crowd-pleasing sandwich, with a side of French fries or potato wedges, and a dip of your choice.

Here's a handy guide to 10 varieties you can make at home.

Sitaramji's Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Photograph: Zelda Pande

Egg and cheese are a match made in heaven, and when they're placed between garlic-laced toasted slices of bread, you can't just stop at one serving.

Featuring ingredients easily found in the pantry, this snack can be made in no time. Pack it in your tiffin, have it for breakfast, lunch or during tea-time, it will keep you satisfied for long while, thanks to its protein content.

If you plan on having it for lunch, make sure you chop up some fresh veggies for a salad to be served alongside, and ditch the fries for crispy potato chips.

Kindly click on this link to read up more about Sitaramji and locate the recipe.

Bombay Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hotel Sahara Star

The key ingredient in this sandwich is alu.

Beetroot and capsicum (and at times onion) and thinly sliced potatoes are sandwiched between bread with a generous helping of homemade coriander chutney.

A sprinkling of cumin powder, salt and crushed black pepper with some grated cheese add to the wow element and the pomegranate seed pods give it a refreshing punch.

Kindly click on this link to get the recipe.

Tuna Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bert Wagner/Creative Commons

A Tuna sandwich can be great comfort food, especially when it's made the classic way.

The finely chopped onions give it the crunch, and the green chillies bring in the spice.

The tomatoes and black pepper will cut through the blandness, and if you are a health freak, enjoy this sandwich with brown or multigrain bread rather than white.

Kindly click on this link to get the recipe.

Chicken Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.com

This recipe is simple and you can use leftover chicken to make it.

If you're making it from scratch, throw in some boneless chicken, along with diced carrots, chopped beans and salt in a pressure cooker.

Cook for four whistles and add some mayonnaise and oregano to the mashed veggies and shredded chicken and your sandwich is ready.

It's a great meal to have post a workout and goes well with a fruit smoothie or juice.

Kindly click on this link to get the recipe.

Paneer and Mayo Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nadiya Sarguroh

This open sandwich is great as a party starter and will be loved by all as it has got cheese, mayo, paneer, sliced potatoes and crunchy capsicum.

The recipe requires an oven and can be reserved for a relaxed weekend, when you can come together with the kids and whip up these sandwiches.

Kindly click on this link to get the recipe.

JRD Club Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chef Satish Arora/Instagram

If you plan on hosting a tea party anytime soon, make sure you include the Taj hotel group's legendary Chef Satish Arora's JRD Club Sandwich which was a favourite of J R D Tata, as its name indicates. This sandwich can be easily put together once all the ingredients are sourced and prepped.

It's layered with chicken, ham, bacon, fried eggs, cheese and best had for lunch as it is really, really filling.

Kindly click on this link to get the recipe.

Chickpea Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts/Instagram

This Chickpea sandwich is filling enough to keep you energised for a good part of the day.

If you have boiled chickpeas handy, it won't take not more than 15 minutes to make it.

Not a fan of chickpeas? You can replace the bread and savour the filling, wrapped in lettuce leaves.

Kindly click on this link to get the recipe.

Mushroom Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy Moumita Panday/Del Monte India

Make your lunch/brunch a tasty affair with this Mushroom sandwich that can also be saved for an afternoon tea-time binge.

It's got a fancy touch as it's served in a hot dog or an oblong ciabatta roll or submarine roll, and features black olives and vegan cheese.

You can always tone it down by using regular cheese.

Kindly click on this link to get the recipe.

Caramelised Pear Croissant Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

When you don't know what to do with your leftover croissant, turn it into a sandwich.

The walnuts will amp up your energy levels and the hung curd and caramel-flavoured syrup are sure to brighten your day.

Kindly click on this link to get the recipe.

New York-Style Bagel Sandwich

Photograph: Zelda Pande

You can make New York's famous bagel sandwich at home.

Plenty of veggies like iceberg lettuce, avocado, onions and jalapeno peppers go into this sandwich that can be had for breakfast with eggs in them, at lunch or just about anytime in the day.

Kindly click on this link to get the recipe.