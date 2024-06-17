France's Mbappe takes surprise political stance at Euros

IMAGE: France Captain Mbappe in action during a friendly in the lead-up to the UEFA European Championships. Photograph: Stephane Mahe /Reuters

With France facing political turmoil, Kyilan Mbappe used the pre-match press conference to address the nation. He called the situation "dire" and urged young people to fight against extremism gaining power.



This comes despite the French Football Federation's request for the team's neutrality. Mbappe, however, didn't shy away, emphasizing his belief in diversity and tolerance.



While not revealing specifics, Mbappe hinted at a team action to address the situation. He stressed the importance of the issue, calling it "more important than the game."



Mbappe's teammate, Marcus Thuram, echoed his sentiment, urging people to fight against the far-right. Coach Didier Deschamps backed his players' right to express their views.



Despite the political storm, Mbappe assured fans the team remains focused on winning their opening match against Austria.



Mbappe rules out playing at Paris Games after Real Madrid move





Photograph: Stephane Mahe /Reuters IMAGE:Mbappe will be joining UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in the biggest transfer this summer.

Kylian Mbappe confirmed on Sunday he will not play for France's Olympic team at the Paris Games as his new club Real Madrid are against the idea.



The 25-year-old said in March that he was keen on playing at his home Games but since the Olympic soccer tournament is not on FIFA’s calendar clubs are not obliged to release their players.



Mbappe was not included in a 25-man preliminary squad for the Olympics earlier this month, though head coach Thierry Henry left the door open.



"My club's position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I (knew) I won't be taking part in the Games," Mbappe told reporters ahead of Monday's Group D match against Austria at Euro 2024.



"That's just the way it is, and I understand that too. I'm joining a new team in September, so it's not the best way to start an adventure.



"I'm going to wish this French team all the best. I'm going to watch every game. I hope they'll win the gold medal."



The men's Olympic football competition begins on July 24, 10 days after the European Championships final, and ends on Aug. 9.