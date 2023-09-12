Have You Met Jawan's Janhvi?

Say hello to Aaliyah Qureishi, who plays Janhvi Gaikwad in the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster, Jawan.

While she calls herself a 'jhalli', she's actually quite a hottie.

A musician and an influencer, Jawan is her first filmi outing.

And boy! Did her dreams come true. She got to share some cute moments with SRK. And spend time with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Girija Oak Godbole.

Last year, she released her pop album, Why Should I.

Aliyah's songs, just like her wardrobe reflect her imperfect yet inherently beautiful self.&

Her family is her inspiration; her grandmother inspired her EP and her aunt, celeb fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, is the reason she is so trim.

IMAGE: Aaliyah is extremely grateful to be a part of SRK's Jawan.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aaliyah Qureishi/Instagram

IMAGE: When Kill Bill meets Chennai Express! Love the way she's played around with her eyeliner.

IMAGE: So what if they weren't in SRK's Chennai Express?

Jawan's Lehar Khan, Aaliyah and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya will still do the lungi dance.

IMAGE: She'll make you see blue!

Aliyah likes to be known as the 'argumentative antithetical dream girl'.

IMAGE: She opts for her favourite shade in Jodhpur, the blue city.

IMAGE: A gold bandeau top, her mother's embellished ghagra and wait... what's that?... white sneakers!

IMAGE: Weekends are meant for stretches, comfy flowing skirts and cute bustiers.