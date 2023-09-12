Have You Met Jawan's Janhvi?

Say hello to Aaliyah Qureishi, who plays Janhvi Gaikwad in the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster, Jawan.
While she calls herself a 'jhalli', she's actually quite a hottie.
A musician and an influencer, Jawan is her first filmi outing.
And boy! Did her dreams come true. She got to share some cute moments with SRK. And spend time with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Girija Oak Godbole.
Last year, she released her pop album, Why Should I.
Aliyah's songs, just like her wardrobe reflect her imperfect yet inherently beautiful self.&
Her family is her inspiration; her grandmother inspired her EP and her aunt, celeb fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, is the reason she is so trim.