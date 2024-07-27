News
Rediff.com  » News » Soldier killed, 4 hurt as Army foils Pak border force attack along LoC

Soldier killed, 4 hurt as Army foils Pak border force attack along LoC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 27, 2024 11:46 IST
An Army personnel was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team in Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources said.

IMAGE: BSF IG Ashok Yadav visits the forward areas of Kupwara and reviews the operation preparation of the units deployed along the LOC, in Kashmir, July 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added.

 

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists.

"Action by Border Action Team has been foiled by alert Indian Army troops on Saturday morning in Kamakari sector," one of the sources said.

"One Pakistani intruder has been killed," he added.

Two intruders managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours, the sources said.

They said the group of three intruders hurled a grenade and opened fire on a forward post near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district.

The troops retaliated, triggering a gunfight between the two sides, the sources said, adding that five soldiers were injured in the encounter and one of them later succumbed to his injuries.

They said the injured Army personnel, including a captain, were evacuated to a base hospital.

The condition of one of the injured soldiers was stated to be "critical", the sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
'Terrorists Hit, Run, Hide In Dense Doda Jungle'
'Soaked in red of bloodshed': India slams Pak at UN
Will enter Pakistan to kill terrorists, warns Rajnath
Trump was hit by...: FBI after its chief raises doubts
Dravid's advice to Gambhir: Smile through tough times
PIX: France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening
Building collapses in Navi Mumbai, 3 feared trapped
Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu

Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu

'Pak-China Have Shifted Focus From K To J'

'Pak-China Have Shifted Focus From K To J'

