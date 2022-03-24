This model is smiling but...

You've seen the magic that happens on the ramp.

Now see what happens when the models are not under the arclights.

Please click on the images below for a better look at what happens backstage during the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Life at fashion weeks is fast-paced. With back-to-back shows, it is easy to lose track of time.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Lovely earrings and a beautiful profile.

IMAGE: A closer look at an embroidered jacket from Rahul Mishra's collection, The Enchanted Garden.

IMAGE: Flowers don't always bloom in a garden, as this outfit clearly shows.

IMAGE: Anjali Lama plays hide-and-seek with the camera.

IMAGE: Fashion weeks are not only about styles and trends for women.

There's a lot to inspire men as well.

IMAGE: The fitting sessions are long, but the models wait patiently.

IMAGE: Designer Gaurav Khanijo adjusts his design to ensure it fits well.