Rediff.com  » Getahead » This model is smiling but...

This model is smiling but...

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 24, 2022 13:30 IST
You've seen the magic that happens on the ramp.

Now see what happens when the models are not under the arclights.

Please click on the images below for a better look at what happens backstage during the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Life at fashion weeks is fast-paced. With back-to-back shows, it is easy to lose track of time.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lovely earrings and a beautiful profile. 

 

IMAGE: A closer look at an embroidered jacket from Rahul Mishra's collection, The Enchanted Garden

 

IMAGE: Flowers don't always bloom in a garden, as this outfit clearly shows.

 

IMAGE: Anjali Lama plays hide-and-seek with the camera.

 

IMAGE: Fashion weeks are not only about styles and trends for women.
There's a lot to inspire men as well. 

 

IMAGE: The fitting sessions are long, but the models wait patiently. 

 

IMAGE: Designer Gaurav Khanijo adjusts his design to ensure it fits well. 

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Will you wear these racy styles?
Love Soha's Chic Style?
SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week
Want To See Madhuri-Nawaz On Screen?
Invesco nods Zee-Sony deal;not to seek Goenka's ouster
'Jadeja is ready to lead CSK if Dhoni takes a break'
OYO delists hotel that denied room to Kashmiri man
