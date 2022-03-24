News
Will you wear these racy styles?

Will you wear these racy styles?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 24, 2022 09:00 IST
Fashion label Outhouse showcased their latest accessories collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi.

Each of the handcrafted designs was a tribute to the Y2K era.

Please click on the images for a better look at the collection.

IMAGE: Aptly titled 'OH Dopamine', the show took us back to the early 2000s when clothes were a medium of self-expression.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

 

IMAGE: The outfits blended beautifully with the jewellery and handmade purses made with colourful resin, seeds, beads and enamel.

 

IMAGE: The designs were interesting and unconventional.

 

IMAGE: The designers played with metal and silver to create unique armlets and nail rings.

 

IMAGE: Would you dare to flaunt such body jewellery?

 

IMAGE: There were accessories for men as well.

 

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Love Soha's Chic Style?

Love Soha's Chic Style?

A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week

A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week

