Will you wear these racy styles?

Fashion label Outhouse showcased their latest accessories collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi.

Each of the handcrafted designs was a tribute to the Y2K era.

Please click on the images for a better look at the collection.

IMAGE: Aptly titled 'OH Dopamine', the show took us back to the early 2000s when clothes were a medium of self-expression.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: The outfits blended beautifully with the jewellery and handmade purses made with colourful resin, seeds, beads and enamel.

IMAGE: The designs were interesting and unconventional.

IMAGE: The designers played with metal and silver to create unique armlets and nail rings.

IMAGE: Would you dare to flaunt such body jewellery?

IMAGE: There were accessories for men as well.