Enchanting! Nature On The Ramp

Enchanting! Nature On The Ramp

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 23, 2022 13:08 IST
The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week returns to Delhi with a grand opening by Rahul Mishra 

The designer used his collection as a canvas to highlight the beauty that Nature spills before us every day. 

Every garment was packed with scenic explorations and accessorised with colourful beads and floral embellishments. 

Please click on the images below for a better look at the collection.

IMAGE: A see-through bodysuit, accentuated with floral motifs and butterflies.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take a closer look at the jacket to spot the river running through the hills.

 

IMAGE: Flowers come alive in this stunning blue sari. 

 

IMAGE: Beautiful designs in all sizes.

 

IMAGE: The collection is inspired by the time Mishra spent in Italy. 

 

IMAGE: Mishra says, 'Italy, like a second home, has always had a special place in my heart.
'Since my initial days as a designer studying in Milano, I have found influence in the Italian history of art, fashion and architecture.
'And it has significantly contributed to my overall perspective of design and helped shape my point of view towards the application of Indian craft in contemporary fashion.'  

 

IMAGE: Model Anjali Lama looks dreamy in an orange and gold silhouette with frills and an embellished neck.

 

IMAGE: Titled The Enchanted Garden, the collection was showcased at the Italian Embassy in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Mishra also used accessories from iconic Italian brands like Zegna, Canali, Georgio Armani, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta -- who have a presence in India -- to enhance his show.

 

IMAGE: Rediscovering lost gardens!

 

 
