News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week

SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 23, 2022 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images below for a better look at behind-the-scenes pictures from the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita poses impressively for the camera (Do read: The Model Who Became A Spy).
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take note, Gunjan Raghav seems to be saying, of how good these off-white khadi separates look.

 

IMAGE: A fashionable way to heal a hurting heart.

 

IMAGE: If you look past the gorgeous outfit, you may just fall in love with those dreamy eyes. 

 

IMAGE: Anjali Lama looks ready to party.

 

IMAGE: Lakshmi Rana shows you how white and green can make summer a stylish affair.

 

IMAGE: This model's got desi swag! 

 

IMAGE: Nisha Yadav continues her stylish streak in a creation from the Ajio Luxe Presents Manish Malhotra collection. 

 

IMAGE: A make-up free Aishwarya Sushmita looks stunning in red.

 

 

X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Enchanting! Nature On The Ramp
Enchanting! Nature On The Ramp
Will You Try These BOLD Styles?
Will You Try These BOLD Styles?
India's Top Models Are Ready For Summer
India's Top Models Are Ready For Summer
Watson reckons Pant will only improve with Ponting
Watson reckons Pant will only improve with Ponting
Watch out for these debutants in IPL 2022
Watch out for these debutants in IPL 2022
Govt set to amend IPC, CrPC, seeks suggestions
Govt set to amend IPC, CrPC, seeks suggestions
HDFC Bank plans digital launches in 2-3 qtrs
HDFC Bank plans digital launches in 2-3 qtrs

More like this

Love Soha's Chic Style?

Love Soha's Chic Style?

A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week

A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances