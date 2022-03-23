SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week

Please click on the images below for a better look at behind-the-scenes pictures from the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.
IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita poses impressively for the camera (Do read: The Model Who Became A Spy).
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: Take note, Gunjan Raghav seems to be saying, of how good these off-white khadi separates look.
IMAGE: A fashionable way to heal a hurting heart.
IMAGE: If you look past the gorgeous outfit, you may just fall in love with those dreamy eyes.
IMAGE: Anjali Lama looks ready to party.
IMAGE: Lakshmi Rana shows you how white and green can make summer a stylish affair.
IMAGE: This model's got desi swag!
IMAGE: Nisha Yadav continues her stylish streak in a creation from the Ajio Luxe Presents Manish Malhotra collection.
IMAGE: A make-up free Aishwarya Sushmita looks stunning in red.