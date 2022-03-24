Unmissable! Mrunal's Playful Festive Look

One of India's biggest designers, J J Valaya, has completed 30 years in the fashion industry. He marked the occasion with his new bridge-to-luxury brand, JJV.

The clothing line has been created in collaboration with Tencel Luxe filament yarn, a sustainable, eco-friendly and vegan alternative to silk.

All eyes were on Mrunal Thakur, dressed in black and silver, as she celebrated the spirit of travel.

Please click on the images below for a better look at J J Valaya's show.

IMAGE: Wearing a lovely black-and-silver chevron-patterned skirt, with an exquisitely embroidered blouse, Mrunal's look was enhanced with elaborate accessories and winged eyeliner.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: The collection, which was inspired by way maharajas travelled, had a regal touch.

IMAGE: The magic of black and white.

IMAGE: Through the collection, Valaya has tried to interpret the story of a ruler who wants to bring the world to his people and take his people to the world.





IMAGE: The accessories elevated the outfits and gave the collection an ethnic feel.

IMAGE: Saris were teamed with belts and the models sported slick hair and funky sunglasses.

IMAGE: The designer hugs his muse.