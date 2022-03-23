News
Love Soha's Chic Style?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 23, 2022 16:12 IST
Showstopper Soha Ali Khan dazzled in a cream bustier and pastel tulle skirt as she turned showstopper for the INIFD launchpad on Day One of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Her hair cascaded over her shoulders in a soft perm and she looked incredibly chic. 

Beige and gold high heels and subtle make-up completed Soha's look. 

Please click on the images below for a better look at the INIFD launchpad collection.

IMAGE: Looking cute as a button, Soha wowed as she returned to the FDCI x LFW ramp. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The collection featured trendy, versatile styles. 

 

IMAGE: The little black dress, reimagined!
This look is perfect for a night out, isn't it? 

 

IMAGE: It has something for everyone -- from casual looks to statement outfits, from partywear to gender-fluid styles.

 

IMAGE: Denim made its way into the collection as well. 

 

IMAGE: Soha is all smiles as the INIFD students cheer for her. 

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
