Love Soha's Chic Style?

Showstopper Soha Ali Khan dazzled in a cream bustier and pastel tulle skirt as she turned showstopper for the INIFD launchpad on Day One of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Her hair cascaded over her shoulders in a soft perm and she looked incredibly chic.

Beige and gold high heels and subtle make-up completed Soha's look.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the INIFD launchpad collection.

IMAGE: Looking cute as a button, Soha wowed as she returned to the FDCI x LFW ramp.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: The collection featured trendy, versatile styles.

IMAGE: The little black dress, reimagined!

This look is perfect for a night out, isn't it?

IMAGE: It has something for everyone -- from casual looks to statement outfits, from partywear to gender-fluid styles.

IMAGE: Denim made its way into the collection as well.

IMAGE: Soha is all smiles as the INIFD students cheer for her.