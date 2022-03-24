Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!

Designer Samant Chauhan presented his festive collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee returned to the runway as he turned showstopper for the designer's collection.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the outfits.

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee looked smart in a grey chanderi pantsuit, embellished with sequins and floral embroidery.

'After 10 years, I am walking for my dear friend. He's a fabulous designer. I have been wearing his clothes, so I feel really proud,' said the actor.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Titled Winter Rain, Samant's collection featured fluid designs with sharp cuts and detailing.

IMAGE: He played with tulle and sequins to create a magical line.

IMAGE: The designer also used organza and cotton to create experimental silhouettes that were comfortable and stylish.

IMAGE: The idea, as Samant explained, was to look beyond the rainbow.

'A thousand sparkles wouldn't equal my shine I rose from the ashes today,' the designer wrote on his Instagram.

IMAGE: The models. The dashing showstopper. The designer.