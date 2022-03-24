News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!

Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 24, 2022 08:15 IST
Designer Samant Chauhan presented his festive collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee returned to the runway as he turned showstopper for the designer's collection.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the outfits.

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee looked smart in a grey chanderi pantsuit, embellished with sequins and floral embroidery.
'After 10 years, I am walking for my dear friend. He's a fabulous designer. I have been wearing his clothes, so I feel really proud,' said the actor.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Titled Winter Rain, Samant's collection featured fluid designs with sharp cuts and detailing.

 

IMAGE: He played with tulle and sequins to create a magical line.

 

IMAGE: The designer also used organza and cotton to create experimental silhouettes that were comfortable and stylish.

 

IMAGE: The idea, as Samant explained, was to look beyond the rainbow.
'A thousand sparkles wouldn't equal my shine I rose from the ashes today,' the designer wrote on his Instagram.

 

IMAGE: The models. The dashing showstopper. The designer.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week
Enchanting! Nature On The Ramp
India's Top Models Are Ready For Summer
India abstains on Russia-led resolution at UNSC
Is Imran Khan's Exit Imminent?
OIC denounces terrorism, calls Kashmir a just cause
Adityanath meets Nadda ahead of UP govt formation
