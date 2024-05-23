Don't Alaya, Esha, Kushi Look Cute In Skirts?

Skirts are functional, casual and very trendy.

Be it high-waisted, pleated, draped or the mini version, they're a comfy option in this heat.

Get inspired by these celebs on how to style them for casual outings.

IMAGE: Alaya F's floral combo is great for a day at the beach.

Add a denim jacket and it becomes a perfect date outfit too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill looks ready for some masti in this tulle, zipped number and matching ganji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra pairs her gorgeous off-the-shoulder white top with a printed, pleated green skirt and thread earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan's white draped skirt looks lovely with the crochet top and quilted bag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: How can one not like the monochromatic mood of Karishma Tanna's ensemble?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Go short or go home seems to be Khushi Kapoor's motto.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Gupta is a metallic goddess in this high-slit skirt and cropped bustier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: The bright hues in Mouni Roy's halterneck top and sarong skirt scream summer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram