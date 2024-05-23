Don't Alaya, Esha, Kushi Look Cute In Skirts?

Skirts are functional, casual and very trendy.
Be it high-waisted, pleated, draped or the mini version, they're a comfy option in this heat.
Get inspired by these celebs on how to style them for casual outings.
IMAGE: Alaya F's floral combo is great for a day at the beach.
Add a denim jacket and it becomes a perfect date outfit too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram
IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill looks ready for some masti in this tulle, zipped number and matching ganji.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram
IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra pairs her gorgeous off-the-shoulder white top with a printed, pleated green skirt and thread earrings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram
IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan's white draped skirt looks lovely with the crochet top and quilted bag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram
IMAGE: How can one not like the monochromatic mood of Karishma Tanna's ensemble?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Go short or go home seems to be Khushi Kapoor's motto.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Gupta is a metallic goddess in this high-slit skirt and cropped bustier.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: The bright hues in Mouni Roy's halterneck top and sarong skirt scream summer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor is elegant in black.
She exudes irresistible confidence in the tiered skirt and one-shoulder top.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram