Don't Alaya, Esha, Kushi Look Cute In Skirts?

Don't Alaya, Esha, Kushi Look Cute In Skirts?

By REDIFF STYLE
May 23, 2024 11:20 IST
Skirts are functional, casual and very trendy. 

Be it high-waisted, pleated, draped or the mini version, they're a comfy option in this heat.

Get inspired by these celebs on how to style them for casual outings.  

IMAGE: Alaya F's floral combo is great for a day at the beach. 
Add a denim jacket and it becomes a perfect date outfit too. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill looks ready for some masti in this tulle, zipped number and matching ganji
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra pairs her gorgeous off-the-shoulder white top with a printed, pleated green skirt and thread earrings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan's white draped skirt looks lovely with the crochet top and quilted bag. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can one not like the monochromatic mood of Karishma Tanna's ensemble?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Go short or go home seems to be Khushi Kapoor's motto. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta is a metallic goddess in this high-slit skirt and cropped bustier. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The bright hues in Mouni Roy's halterneck top and sarong skirt scream summer. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor is elegant in black.
She exudes irresistible confidence in the tiered skirt and one-shoulder top.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
