Kannada actor Aishani Shetty, who will soon be directing her first film, has a wardrobe that exudes happiness.

Flowy dresses, simple tanks with denims, chilled out saris.... count on her for tips to stay stylish in the warm weather.

'Allow yourself to just be,' she advises.' To be with your breath, your thoughts, the blue sky, the trees, the rain, the sunshine.'

An 'excited cutlet', her simple, easily replicated fashion deserves a second look.

IMAGE: Halternecks in floral prints offer Aishani the perfect excuse to stay cool.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aishani Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Pink is a great summer colour and her floor-length balloon-sleeved dress is brilliant for a daytime outing.

IMAGE: One can't ignore the charm of Aishani's cotton sari.

IMAGE: Strappy tops are a great way to go...

IMAGE: A cropped tee is key when it comes to beating the heat; so is ice cream!