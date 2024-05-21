News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Kareena, Disha, Pooja Wear To The Gym

What Kareena, Disha, Pooja Wear To The Gym

By REDIFF STYLE
May 21, 2024 10:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gym wear doesn't need to be boring.

Even as you put in the effort to lose those kilos, or just remain fit, you can look both chic and comfortable.  

Here are some celeb-approved fashion tips to up your athleisure game. 

IMAGE: Bindass babe Kareena Kapoor Khan goes for a gold-striped tracks-sweat shirt combo. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Erica Fernandes' bright mustard yellow leggings and a sports bra are worth a second glance. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra opts for a comfy black tee and tracks. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When she is working out, Disha Patani prefers a laidback but functional pair of shorts. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nisha Yadav gives off rockstar vibes as she bares her toned abs and chiselled shoulders.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nisha Yadav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Come rain or sunshine, Aishwarya Sushmita will work out in minimal pieces that are breathable and practical.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Training is one of Rhea Chakraborty's favourite things to do. The single stripe on her shorts matches her sports bra and she adds an extra layer with the jacket. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt puts a chic spin on her sweat-friendly outfit with a yellow tee. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's neutrals all the way for Pooja Hegde who ties the monochromatic getup together with white sneakers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha is obsessed with pink and cuts a ravishing figure in the bubblegum shade. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Desi Brigade Who Charmed Cannes
The Desi Brigade Who Charmed Cannes
Stunningly Beautiful Models At Cannes 2024
Stunningly Beautiful Models At Cannes 2024
Can You Resist Anaswara's Charm?
Can You Resist Anaswara's Charm?
'It's A Prison-Like Situation In Kashmir'
'It's A Prison-Like Situation In Kashmir'
Sambit Patra to fast as Jagannath remark sparks row
Sambit Patra to fast as Jagannath remark sparks row
'How Many MFs Should I Invest In?'
'How Many MFs Should I Invest In?'
Sonal's Birthday Party In Dubai
Sonal's Birthday Party In Dubai

More like this

Geetika Has A Fashion Tip For You

Geetika Has A Fashion Tip For You

What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?

What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances