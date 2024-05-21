What Kareena, Disha, Pooja Wear To The Gym

Gym wear doesn't need to be boring.

Even as you put in the effort to lose those kilos, or just remain fit, you can look both chic and comfortable.

Here are some celeb-approved fashion tips to up your athleisure game.

IMAGE: Bindass babe Kareena Kapoor Khan goes for a gold-striped tracks-sweat shirt combo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Erica Fernandes' bright mustard yellow leggings and a sports bra are worth a second glance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra opts for a comfy black tee and tracks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

IMAGE: When she is working out, Disha Patani prefers a laidback but functional pair of shorts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: Nisha Yadav gives off rockstar vibes as she bares her toned abs and chiselled shoulders.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nisha Yadav/Instagram

IMAGE: Come rain or sunshine, Aishwarya Sushmita will work out in minimal pieces that are breathable and practical.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

IMAGE: Training is one of Rhea Chakraborty's favourite things to do. The single stripe on her shorts matches her sports bra and she adds an extra layer with the jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt puts a chic spin on her sweat-friendly outfit with a yellow tee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: It's neutrals all the way for Pooja Hegde who ties the monochromatic getup together with white sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram