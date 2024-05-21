When Nushrratt Breaks Style Rules...

Trust Nushrratt Bharuccha to make 'every outfit count'.

Winner of the Elle Graduates Mould Breaker of the Year award, the Akelli actor has freed herself from style norms.

She is now setting the sartorial bar high with her own set of rules. Take a look!

IMAGE: She's eye-catching in this purple number.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

IMAGE: Miss Sunshine knows how to live it up on vacations.

IMAGE: Denim gets an upgrade with that corset top that she teams with black cargo pants.

IMAGE: Her top is a celebration of colour and goes brilliantly well with the white hot pants and sneakers.

IMAGE: She shows up in the most sinful shade of milk chocolate.

IMAGE: There's something casually cool about her gangi-shorts combo.

IMAGE: This black gown is the ultimate party pick and the blue nails give the look an edge.