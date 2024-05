After Indian celebs and desi influencers left us spellbound on the Cannes red carpet, Danish model Josephine Skriver served a pleasant surprise by showing up in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Glowing in pearls, she didn't need caked make-up or heavy accessories to shine.

Her white backless gown, featuring full sleeves and side cutouts, was enough for her to dazzle under the spotlight.

IMAGE: Josephine took our breath away in this dress that transported her in an instant to the best-dressed list.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Romantic in white! The super model cut a sleek figure in the pearl-encrusted silhouette.

IMAGE: Take a closer look at the lovely play of embellishments.

IMAGE: Her high knot complemented the backless number.