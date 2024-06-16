News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ahead of Paris Games, Lovlina bags silver at Czech Grand Prix

Ahead of Paris Games, Lovlina bags silver at Czech Grand Prix

Source: PTI
June 16, 2024 13:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lovlina Borgohain with her team after winning a silver at the Grand Prix in Czech Republic

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain with her team after winning a silver at the Grand Prix in Czech Republic. Photograph: BFI/X

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost to China's Li Qian and signed off with a silver medal in the women's 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic.

The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 2-3 split verdict in her final bout against the reigning Asian Games champion late Saturday night.

Qian, who is a two-time Olympic medallist and has a three World Championships medals including a gold under her belt, had defeated Borgohain in the summit clash of the Asian Games last year.

 

The tournament, being hosted under the aegis of World Boxing, featured four boxers in the women's 75kg category -- Borgohain, Cindy Ngamba of the Refugee Boxing Team, Qian and England's Chantal Reid -- and held in a round robin format.

Borgohain managed only one win in the tournament, losing two of her three bouts.

The Assam boxer had registered a hard-fought split decision win in her opening bout over England's Chantal Reid before losing to Ngamba and Qian.

The 26-year-old, who is the lone Indian competing in the tournament, is preparing for a second Olympic medal.

She is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
USA qualify for 2026 T20 WC after ousting Pakistan
USA qualify for 2026 T20 WC after ousting Pakistan
Italy need to be tidier, meaner against Spain: Coach
Italy need to be tidier, meaner against Spain: Coach
Match-winner Hardik Pandya is incomparable: Sreesanth
Match-winner Hardik Pandya is incomparable: Sreesanth
'Akshaya Tritiya also witnessed strong demand'
'Akshaya Tritiya also witnessed strong demand'
'Demand will come back after the elections'
'Demand will come back after the elections'
Atishi urges police to guard water pipelines
Atishi urges police to guard water pipelines
Dharavi redevelopment: No land transfer to Adani group
Dharavi redevelopment: No land transfer to Adani group

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Aus look to fresh start after brushing Scots aside

Aus look to fresh start after brushing Scots aside

T20 WC: Disunity, groupism cause of Pakistan's no show

T20 WC: Disunity, groupism cause of Pakistan's no show

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances