Ahead of Paris Games, Lovlina bags silver at Czech Grand Prix

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain with her team after winning a silver at the Grand Prix in Czech Republic. Photograph: BFI/X

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost to China's Li Qian and signed off with a silver medal in the women's 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic.

The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 2-3 split verdict in her final bout against the reigning Asian Games champion late Saturday night.

Qian, who is a two-time Olympic medallist and has a three World Championships medals including a gold under her belt, had defeated Borgohain in the summit clash of the Asian Games last year.

The tournament, being hosted under the aegis of World Boxing, featured four boxers in the women's 75kg category -- Borgohain, Cindy Ngamba of the Refugee Boxing Team, Qian and England's Chantal Reid -- and held in a round robin format.

Borgohain managed only one win in the tournament, losing two of her three bouts.

The Assam boxer had registered a hard-fought split decision win in her opening bout over England's Chantal Reid before losing to Ngamba and Qian.

The 26-year-old, who is the lone Indian competing in the tournament, is preparing for a second Olympic medal.

She is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics.