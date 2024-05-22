News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Surbhi Is Too Hot For Summer

Surbhi Is Too Hot For Summer

By REDIFF STYLE
May 22, 2024 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Whimsical florals.

On-trend metallics.

Saucy off-the-shoulder silhouettes.

Strappy pieces.

Naughty dresses. 

Sanskari kurtas.

Girly anarkalis. 

Surbhi Chandna has got an envy-inducing wardrobe.

The winner of the Global Excellence Award 2024 for outstanding performance in Rakshak: India's Braves Chapter 2 understands the power of a glam look and never forgets to pair it with a cute accessory.      

IMAGE: Surbhi serves up filmi style in a statement-making red sari. 
Green bindi, blue eyes and red lips... she adds several pops of colours that work together. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her flirty dress comes with an off-shoulder and a dangerously sexy high slit. 
And her watch... How seriously cute is that!

 

IMAGE: Velvet in summer is not such a great idea but Surbhi does pass the Heeramandi vibe check. 

 

IMAGE: When you have such fab shoulders, there's no harm flaunting them in a cropped, ab-baring top. 

 

IMAGE: Now, that's how you wear metallic and shine. 

 

IMAGE: She delivers a major desi fashion moment in florals. 
The choker totally deserves some attention. 

 

IMAGE: Sophisticated and experimental in beige. 

 

IMAGE: Surbhi's pleated dress is perfect for a day picnic. 

 

IMAGE: She switches things up in a lovely ruched blue tube dress. 
 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Geetika Has A Fashion Tip For You
Geetika Has A Fashion Tip For You
The Desi Brigade Who Charmed Cannes
The Desi Brigade Who Charmed Cannes
Dainty, Delicate Shruti's A Fan Of....
Dainty, Delicate Shruti's A Fan Of....
'Only Amritpal Can Change The Situation'
'Only Amritpal Can Change The Situation'
Starc's Zingers Stun SRH!
Starc's Zingers Stun SRH!
SC rejects pleas to review Art 370 revocation verdict
SC rejects pleas to review Art 370 revocation verdict
UK flyer dead, many hurt as turbulence hits SIA flight
UK flyer dead, many hurt as turbulence hits SIA flight

More like this

What Kareena, Disha, Pooja Wear To The Gym

What Kareena, Disha, Pooja Wear To The Gym

When Nushrratt Breaks Style Rules...

When Nushrratt Breaks Style Rules...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances