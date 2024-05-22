Surbhi Is Too Hot For Summer

Whimsical florals.

On-trend metallics.

Saucy off-the-shoulder silhouettes.

Strappy pieces.

Naughty dresses.

Sanskari kurtas.

Girly anarkalis.

Surbhi Chandna has got an envy-inducing wardrobe.

The winner of the Global Excellence Award 2024 for outstanding performance in Rakshak: India's Braves Chapter 2 understands the power of a glam look and never forgets to pair it with a cute accessory.

IMAGE: Surbhi serves up filmi style in a statement-making red sari.

Green bindi, blue eyes and red lips... she adds several pops of colours that work together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

IMAGE: Her flirty dress comes with an off-shoulder and a dangerously sexy high slit.

And her watch... How seriously cute is that!

IMAGE: Velvet in summer is not such a great idea but Surbhi does pass the Heeramandi vibe check.

IMAGE: When you have such fab shoulders, there's no harm flaunting them in a cropped, ab-baring top.

IMAGE: Now, that's how you wear metallic and shine.

IMAGE: She delivers a major desi fashion moment in florals.

The choker totally deserves some attention.

IMAGE: Sophisticated and experimental in beige.

IMAGE: Surbhi's pleated dress is perfect for a day picnic.

IMAGE: She switches things up in a lovely ruched blue tube dress.