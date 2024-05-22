Surbhi Is Too Hot For Summer

Whimsical florals.
On-trend metallics.
Saucy off-the-shoulder silhouettes.
Strappy pieces.
Naughty dresses.
Sanskari kurtas.
Girly anarkalis.
Surbhi Chandna has got an envy-inducing wardrobe.
The winner of the Global Excellence Award 2024 for outstanding performance in Rakshak: India's Braves Chapter 2 understands the power of a glam look and never forgets to pair it with a cute accessory.
IMAGE: Surbhi serves up filmi style in a statement-making red sari.
Green bindi, blue eyes and red lips... she adds several pops of colours that work together.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram
IMAGE: Her flirty dress comes with an off-shoulder and a dangerously sexy high slit.
And her watch... How seriously cute is that!
IMAGE: Velvet in summer is not such a great idea but Surbhi does pass the Heeramandi vibe check.
IMAGE: When you have such fab shoulders, there's no harm flaunting them in a cropped, ab-baring top.
IMAGE: Now, that's how you wear metallic and shine.
IMAGE: She delivers a major desi fashion moment in florals.
The choker totally deserves some attention.
IMAGE: Sophisticated and experimental in beige.
IMAGE: Surbhi's pleated dress is perfect for a day picnic.
IMAGE: She switches things up in a lovely ruched blue tube dress.