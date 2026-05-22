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Ananya Panday Is Truly A...

By REDIFF STYLE
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May 22, 2026 08:40 IST

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With Chand Mera Dil hitting the big screen, Ananya Panday seems to be fully leaning into her soft-glam, dreamy-girl era. There’s always something youthful and effortlessly pretty about her style.

Much like the title of her upcoming film, Ananya’s fashion choices have a certain chand-like glow. It is impossible to ignore and even harder not to bookmark. 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya channels vintage romance in this navy blue polka dot dress with a fitted square neckline and mermaid-style hem. The cinched waist and delicate lace details make it feel straight out of an old-school Bollywood love story. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: The vibrant swimsuit and floral sarong combo screams tropical holiday moodboard. The hot pink floral wrap tied at the waist adds the perfect chic touch. It’s the kind of outfit made for golden hour selfies and beach clubs.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Covered in shimmering sequinned embellishments, Ananya’s green strapless dress sparkles from every angle. The sheer hem adds more oomph.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Her butter yellow 'Chandni dress' by re-CEREMONIAL feels like wearable poetry. Crafted from himroo and chanderi fabrics and dyed naturally using marigold petals, the celestial-inspired corset and voluminous skirt bring together a dreamy look.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: An oversized plaid blazer layered over a bold Chanel graphic Superman sweater proves Ananya can make even nerdy dressing look cool.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: The ivory draped sari gown perfectly balances tradition and red-carpet glam. The embroidered corset bodice and delicate lace pallu detail make it look like a fairytale version of a sari.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya turns monochrome dressing into a high-fashion moment with this crystal-embellished grey gown layered under an oversized trench coat. It’s the kind of look that owns a room without trying too hard.

REDIFF STYLE

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Ananya PandayChand Mera Dil

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