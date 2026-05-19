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Sara Is A Little About Drama, A Little About...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 11:29 IST

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Sara Ali Khan has quietly become one of Bollywood’s most underrated fashion girls.

With the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do actress, there’s always a little drama, a little experimentation and a lot of confidence in the way she carries her looks.

Over the years, Sara’s style has evolved far beyond the girl-next-door aesthetic; now, every appearance feels like a fashion switch-up waiting to happen. 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara channels full fashion editor energy in a white corset top paired with black pleated trousers and a skinny tie. Corporate core but make it hot. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: She swaps sharp tailoring for rich-girl glam in a pearl-drenched top layered under a cream blazer casually thrown over her shoulders. The mini skirt keeps it fun while the pearls make it luxe.

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara’s black embroidered mini dress feels straight out of a gothic fairytale. Between the sheer lace neckline and sparkling gold floral detailing, this look deserves its own background music.

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: In a black draped gown with soft cowl detailing and sculpted ruching, she proves she doesn’t need loud colours to command attention.

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara’s red pinstripe corset and matching wide-leg trousers, styled with red lips and watch, is all about a CEO who also has a killer party playlist.

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: She also knows how to go full red carpet diva. Her heavily embellished gold gown with cutouts and a sweeping crystal-studded cape is all about the eyes-on-me sparkle.

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Even Sara’s monochrome moments have personality. A one-shoulder black coord with a flowing scarf-like drape turns basic black into something effortlessly chic.

REDIFF STYLE

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